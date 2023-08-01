Four Class B state amateur baseball opening-round games to watch

MITCHELL — The 2023 Class B state amateur baseball tournament gets underway Wednesday evening, kicking off a string of 31 games across 12 days.

With 16 contests packed in between 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 1 p.m. Sunday, the first round is the most intense stretch, as the process of whittling down the field toward crowning a state champion on Aug. 13 begins.

Each year’s bracket presents a new set of intriguing matchups, and this year is no different, with some chaos in the district brackets adding to the excitement and anticipation.

Here are four games we’re watching closely in the opening round of play at Cadwell Park:

Flandreau vs. Lake Norden

7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 2

Opening night of the 2023 state tournament includes an enticing matchup between the Eastern Dakota League champion and a tournament stalwart from the Cornbelt.

Last season, Lake Norden advanced through the first round and was on the doorstep of a quarterfinal berth before eventual semifinalist Winner/Colome swiped a come-from-behind victory by way of a walk-off. A year later, the EDL champion Lakers own a 15-4 record and are looking to push further into the bracket as they make the program’s first back-to-back appearance in the field since 2016 and 2017.

Opposite, Flandreau comes in as the No. 3 team from the Cornbelt with a 12-9 record. Like the Lakers, Flandreau won its first-round game before coming up on the wrong end of a one-run margin in the second round a year ago, but the Cardinals were state runners-up in 2021. Only once in the past five state tournaments have the Cardinals been denied a second game, and Flandreau is in the field for the 11th consecutive season.

In recent tournament history, the only instance of either team playing a squad from the other’s league was when Lake Norden fell to the eventual champion Dell Rapids Mudcats in the 2021 first round.

Mount Vernon's Briggs Havlik makes a throw toward first base during a 2022 South Dakota state amateur baseball quarterfinal game against the Garretson Blue Jays on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Mount Vernon vs. Four Corners

7:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 3

Day 2's nightcap pits a district champion against a squad looking to make another run at the state quarterfinals despite a few stumbles in its district tournament.

Four Corners was atop the Pony Hills standings for most of the season and enters the state tournament with an 11-4 record, having defended its No. 1 seed in District 3B with a tourney title. Despite making the state tournament field each season, Four Corners has advanced through the first round just once in its last five trips (2019), going 1-3 against the Cornbelt during that span, including a one-run loss to Salem last year.

On the other side, Mount Vernon earned the No. 2 seed in the District 5B tournament on the strength of a 14-4 regular season record. However, the Mustangs had to sweat out state qualification through five rounds of play before securing the Sunshine's final bid in the last-chance opportunity and enter the state tournament with a 16-7 mark. A sub-.500 team prior to the state tournament last year, Mount Vernon came to Cadwell Park and scored two victories and threatened to make it all the way to the semifinals. It was the second-straight year and third time in four years the Mustangs made it out of the first round.

While Four Corners has played its fair share of Cornbelt teams, it has not faced a Sunshine League squad in the state tournament since 2016, a 14-2 loss to Winner/Colome in the second round. Mount Vernon does not have a contest against Pony Hills opposition on its recent tournament record.

Action from the 2022 State Amateur Baseball Tournament game againt the Alexandria Angels and the Platte Killer Tomatoes on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Platte vs. Lesterville

11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 4

Where Day 2 ends, Day 3 picks up, as two of the strongest teams in the tournament that didn't qualify as district champions or runners-up duel for a place in the second round.

Out of the South Central League, Lesterville is 15-7 overall and was the top overall seed in the District 6B tournament before a stumble sent the Broncs to the second-chance qualification rounds. Though they weren’t at Cadwell Park last season, the Broncs aren’t strangers to the stage, having qualified in four of the prior five seasons. During that span, Lesterville advanced to the second round twice, though no further.

Meanwhile, Platte outperformed its district seeding by one position, claiming the No. 3 slot out of the Sunshine League and figures to be a tough out on the state stage, as well. The Killer Tomatoes breezed through the first round last season and also have a first-round win in 2020 to their recent tournament credit.

In its lone recent tournament clash with the Sunshine League, Lesterville was defeated by Alexandria in the 2020 first round. Platte has been to four straight state tournaments but has not matched up against a foe from the South Central League in that time.

Kimball/White Lake vs. Elk Point

7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5

The final full day of first-round contests winds down with the only opening matchup between the champion of one district versus the runner-up from another.

Elk Point, which emerged atop the District 7B tournament after benefitting from the drama and confusion produced by second-seeded Garretson’s postseason disqualification, will have a chance to prove its position as a district winner. Though the Colt 45s were state tournament qualifiers in 2020 and 2021, the town doesn’t have a tournament win to its credit since Elk Point/Jefferson won its opening-round game in 2010.

Kimball/White Lake, meanwhile, put together a steady season in the Pony Hills League, finishing as the regular season and District 6B tournament runner-up. In 2022, the Nationals reached the state quarterfinals for the second-straight season. KWL is making its fifth-straight tournament appearance and sixth overall since 2016.

Adding to the depth of this matchup, KWL and Elk Point went head-to-head in the 2021 first round — an 8-1 Nationals victory. KWL also played and lost to State Line foe Larchwood (Iowa) in 2020.

