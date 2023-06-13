99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Former SDSU standout Myah Selland inks pro deal in Spain

Letcher native and South Dakota State graduate Myah Selland signed to play with Baxi Ferrol, a club in the top tier of the Spanish League, the team announced Tuesday.

3-7-23SummitLeagueSDSUvsOmahaGirls-201.jpg
South Dakota State's Myah Selland attacks the hoop during the Summit League women's basketball championship game against the Omaha Mavericks on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Zech Lambert
By Zech Lambert
Today at 10:15 AM

FERROL, Spain — One of South Dakota’s best female basketball players of all time is off to Spain.

Letcher native and South Dakota State graduate Myah Selland signed to play with Baxi Ferrol — a club in the top tier of the Spanish League — the team announced Tuesday.

"Myah has been a leader at her university on South Dakota State and is a very versatile player in attack, with a great capacity to generate in 1-on-1 and in the post, and her reading and passing ability makes her teammates better," Baxi Ferrol coach Lino Lopez said in an announcement . "Her versatility allows her to defend outside and inside, just like most of the team's players. This will be her first experience (in the Spanish League), but she is sure that her personality, professionalism and her ambition will make her adapt very quickly to the team and the league.”

During her time at SDSU, Selland was a two-time Summit League Player of the Year and helped lead the Jackrabbits to the NCAA Tournament twice. She tallied 2,167 points, averaging 14.2 per game over her career and adding 887 rebounds during her six campaigns with the Jacks.

Selland, 24, signed a training camp contract with the Minnesota Lynx after going undrafted in the 2023 WNBA Draft but was waived by the team on May 14.

Mitchell native and fellow SDSU great Macy Miller also played for Baxi Ferrol for one year in 2019 before entering the coaching ranks.

3-7-23SummitLeagueSDSUvsOmahaGirls-49.jpg
College
Traxler: Myah Selland soaks in one last championship run for South Dakota State women
Selland is the latest in a long line of Jackrabbit women’s basketball legends who serve as role models.
March 07, 2023 05:55 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler

Zech Lambert
By Zech Lambert
Zech Lambert is a sports reporter for the Mitchell Republic. He graduated from Penn State University in May 2022 and began at the Mitchell Republic in July 2022. He can be reached at zlambert@mitchellrepublic.com or on Twitter @Zech_Lambert.
