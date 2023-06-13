Former SDSU standout Myah Selland inks pro deal in Spain

FERROL, Spain — One of South Dakota’s best female basketball players of all time is off to Spain.

Letcher native and South Dakota State graduate Myah Selland signed to play with Baxi Ferrol — a club in the top tier of the Spanish League — the team announced Tuesday.

"Myah has been a leader at her university on South Dakota State and is a very versatile player in attack, with a great capacity to generate in 1-on-1 and in the post, and her reading and passing ability makes her teammates better," Baxi Ferrol coach Lino Lopez said in an announcement . "Her versatility allows her to defend outside and inside, just like most of the team's players. This will be her first experience (in the Spanish League), but she is sure that her personality, professionalism and her ambition will make her adapt very quickly to the team and the league.”

During her time at SDSU, Selland was a two-time Summit League Player of the Year and helped lead the Jackrabbits to the NCAA Tournament twice. She tallied 2,167 points, averaging 14.2 per game over her career and adding 887 rebounds during her six campaigns with the Jacks.

Selland, 24, signed a training camp contract with the Minnesota Lynx after going undrafted in the 2023 WNBA Draft but was waived by the team on May 14.

Mitchell native and fellow SDSU great Macy Miller also played for Baxi Ferrol for one year in 2019 before entering the coaching ranks.