Sports

Former Dakota Wesleyan men's basketball assistant Terrell Newton joins Sanford Sports

Newton will be responsible for overseeing the operation of all basketball activities, including camps, clinics, workouts and coaching of the academy's basketball teams.

Sanford_Pentagon.jpg
By Mitchell Republic
May 16, 2023 at 4:31 PM

SIOUX FALLS — Former Dakota Wesleyan men's basketball player and assistant coach Terrell Newton has joined Sanford Sports Academy in Sioux Falls as a basketball coach.

Per a release from Sanford Sports, Newton will be responsible for overseeing the operation of all basketball activities, including camps, clinics, workouts and coaching of the academy's basketball teams. He joins Nate Kaeding and Dwight Walker as the academy specialist coaches in Sioux Falls.

“Terrell will be able to take his experiences from coaching and playing basketball at the college level and pass that knowledge and those skills on to our athletes to help them achieve their goals and perform their best,” said Freddy Coleman, manager of the Sanford Sports Academy in the release. “I’m excited for Terrell to join the Sanford Sports family and start making an impact on our academy and the Sioux Falls community.”

Newton, a Huron native, served as a camp director and player-development coach of the Brandon-based Tri-State Ambush Basketball Academy starting in 2017.

Newton had college basketball playing experience at Dakota State, Iowa Lake Community College and Wayne State prior to spending two years at Dakota Wesleyan. He was a graduate assistant for the Tigers from 2016-18 before taking over as the athletic director and girls basketball coach at Miller High School in 2019. Newton returned to the DWU staff in 2021 as the program's top assistant coach for two seasons.

By Mitchell Republic
