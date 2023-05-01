Field set for Dakota Relays special events

SIOUX FALLS — The field is set for the boys and girls special event at the 2023 running of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays this Friday at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

The boys 800-meter dash and girls 200 are this year's special events. This year's Dakota Relays will be the 98th in history on the 100-year anniversary of the first Dakota Relays in 1923 (it's twice been cancelled over the years).

Here are the competitors for the two races, listed by lane assignment. The boys 800 will be run at 6:05 p.m. on Friday, followed by the girls 200 at 6:30 p.m. Friday night.

Girls 200 Special Event

1. Berkely Engelland, Mount Vernon/Plankinton

2. Jazmin Barry, Dickinson (N.D.)

3. Elise Wisnewski, Central Cass (N.D.)

4. Cece Deebom, Fargo Davies (N.D.)

5. Kelsie Belquist, New Rockford (N.D.)

6. Brooke Hohenecker, Providence Academy (Minn.)

7. Elliana Harris, Sioux City East (Iowa)

8. Daniela Lee, Colman-Egan

Alt. Linnea Nesheim, SF Lincoln

Boys 800 Special Event

1. Noah Breker, Robbinsdale Armstrong (Minn.)

2. Jonah Dafoe, Red River (N.D.)

3. Isaac Davelaar, SF Christian

4. Simeon Birnbaum, RC Stevens

5. Gabe Nash, Sioux City North (Iowa)

6. Quinn Roehl, Grand Forks (N.D.)

7. Sam Castle, SF O'Gorman

8. Jaxson Fiechtner, Watertown

Alt. Kaleb Foltz, Tri-State

