Eagles, TE Dallas Goedert reach 4-year contract agreement

The Philadelphia Eagles and tight end Dallas Goedert have agreed on a four-year contract extension through the 2025 season.

The team announced the agreement but did not release the contract value. The 6-foot-5, 256-pound Goedert, 26, is a graduate of Britton-Hecla High School and South Dakota State University.

NFL Network said the contract is worth $57 million, while ESPN pegged it at $59 million. At either amount, it will put Goedert among the top three tight ends in pay on an average value-per-year basis. The contract includes an estimated $35 million in guaranteed money.

George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers earns an average of $15 million a year, and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs makes $14.31 million, per Spotrac.

Goedert was scheduled to become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2021 league year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eagles selected Goedert in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft with the 49th overall draft pick. He has played 51 games (34 starts) for Philadelphia with 166 catches for 1,894 yards with 14 touchdowns.

"The game gets simpler and simpler and slower and slower," Goedert said recently in an interview with the team’s Eagles Insider podcast. "I just went out and worked every day and tried to help the team any way I could."

In nine games (eight starts) this season, Goedert has 29 catches for 429 yards with two touchdowns.

"We're really excited for him," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said of Goedert's extension Friday. "He's the type of guy that we think the world of. He's a great football player, great on and off the field. Just the type of guy you want to succeed and sign contracts like this and keep in the building."

The team's first pick in 2018 – No. 49 overall in the second round – Goedert shared time with Zach Ertz for three-plus seasons before Ertz was traded to Arizona in October. Goedert has been a productive pass catcher and in-line blocker for the Eagles, and this year he's been rated by Pro Football Focus as the top receiving tight end in the league and the No. 3 overall tight end in the NFL.

"I've grown into the role and into the league. I was blessed to have this body type. I was blessed to be big, fast, and strong,” said Goedert via the team podcast. “There's a lot of hard work that goes into it and when it comes to gameday I want to catch the ball and run over the safety. Those guys aren't my friends when it's gameday. I want to make them pay because that's the nature of the game.”