Dylanger Pierson cards first career hole-in-one at Lakeview

MITCHELL — Dylanger Pierson recorded his first career hole-in-one on Friday, July 21, at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell.
Pierson was playing the 140-yard No. 8 hole when he aced the shot using a pitching wedge.
