Sports

Dylanger Pierson cards first career hole-in-one at Lakeview

Pierson sank the shot on July 21 in Mitchell

Lakeview Golf Course General-1.JPG
Lakeview Golf Course
Mitchell Republic file photo
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 3:47 PM

MITCHELL — Dylanger Pierson recorded his first career hole-in-one on Friday, July 21, at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell.

Pierson was playing the 140-yard No. 8 hole when he aced the shot using a pitching wedge.

By Mitchell Republic
