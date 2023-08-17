DWU volleyball opens new season with pair of dominant victories in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Ranked 13th nationally in the NAIA polls to start the season, the Dakota Wesleyan University volleyball team put forth a dominant showing to open the new campaign on Thursday.

With three true freshmen starters in the mix, the Tigers breezed to a pair of 3-0 wins, defeating William Carey University (Miss.) and Cumberland University (Tenn.) at the Keiser Invitational hosted by Keiser University (Fla.).

Against WCU, a commanding first set established the tone for the day’s effort. Set scores were 25-10, 25-17 and 25-16.

As a team, DWU hit .274 for the match, including a .440 mark in the first set.

Ady Dwight led the way with 14 kills, two service aces and three assisted blocks, as Abigail Brunsing added 10 kills on .476 hitting and Tya Weideman with a team-high 17 digs. Kayleigh Hybertson, one of the three true freshmen to start for the Tigers, put up 33 assists, while fellow freshman and Mitchell product Lizzie Tyler had 13 digs and four kills.

ADVERTISEMENT

For WCU, Grace Engels led the way with seven kills. Kacey Lear had a match-high 18 digs, and Ljiljana Balic had 18 assists.

DWU’s second match of the day followed a similar script, as the Tigers won by set scores of 25-18, 25-15 and 25-16.

The second set, in which DWU surged to a 13-1 lead, featured a team hitting percentage of .444 on the way to a .273 mark for the match.

Dwight added 14 more kills to her opening-day tally on .385 hitting, with Brunsing chipping in seven kills as both had an assisted block. Hybertson posted 26 assists, and Tyler had five kills. Weideman again led the Tigers with 17 digs, a match-high, and Callie Slagter recorded three service aces and nine digs.

The third true freshman starter for DWU, Carlee Laubach, finished the day with two service aces, eight digs and one kill.

For Cumberland, Hazel Konkel and Haley Mitchell each had six kills.

DWU (2-0) plays Life University (Ga.) and the University of Mobile (Ala.) on Friday morning during Day 2 of the Keiser Invitational.

