Sports

Dimock/Emery outlasts Miller/Wessington in pitcher's duel

Eight scoreless innings from Josh Engquist led the Raptors to the win

emery 2.JPG
Dimock/Emery’s Parker Bollinger slides into second base during the fourth inning of Class B amateur tournament first round action on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.
Jacob Nielson / Mitchell Republic
Jacob Nielson
By Jacob Nielson
Today at 9:01 PM

MITCHELL — Scattered thunderstorms did not dissuade the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Saturday evening at Cadwell Park, nor did a strong pitching performance from a pair of Miller/Wessington Outlaws.

Allowing a combined five hits, teenagers Layne Cotton and Gunnar Brueggeman contained their adult counterparts, for most of the game. But a pair of runs, compounded by stellar start on the mound by Josh Engquist, helped the Raptors to a 2-0 win over Miller/Wessington in first round action at the Class B state amateur tournament.

“Overall, it was a fun team win,” Engquist said. “Our team played really good defense. I give props to all of them.”

Engquist opened the game facing one batter — a harmless popout — before a downpour hit the stadium and sent fans scrambling for shelter. Twenty-six minutes later, Engquist returned to the mound to face the second batter and didn’t miss a beat. He finished the game with four strikeouts, gave up six hits, and got in little trouble against the Outlaws batters.

“It was tough. But it's just more of a mental thing,” Engquist said of the delay. “You got to be ready to go."

Cotton was also unfazed by the rain, opening with a shutout first inning. In five innings pitched, he served five strikeouts to four hits. When Dimock/Emery found success against Cotton, however, they capitalized.

In the second inning, Cotton walked back-to-back batters, and Bryce Smart scored on a passed ball. In the fifth inning, Phil Johnson doubled to left field, and Peyton Nash drove him in on an RBI single. Brueggeman held the Raptors to one hit and no runs through three innings, but the damage had been done.

“For kids to be able to do what they're doing in this kind of situation, props to them,” Engquist said of their pitchers. “That's a job well done. In the future, having really good pitchers like that is going to help them along the way.”

Nash, Johnson, Jason Schmidt, Parker Bollinger and Colton Plagmann each recorded a hit for Dimock/Emery. Jay Winter and Rafael Clemente each knocked in a pair of hits for Miller/Wessington.

Dimock/Emery will face the winner of Kimball/White Lake and Elk Point at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at Cadwell Park.

Jacob Nielson
By Jacob Nielson
Jacob Nielson is a sports reporter for the Mitchell Republic. He joined the Mitchell Republic in July 2023 after graduating from Utah State University in 2023 with a degree in journalism and minor in history. He covers a variety of prep and collegiate sports throughout South Dakota.

At Utah State, Nielson was involved with the student newspaper, The Utah Statesman, where he spent time as the sports editor. He was also a contributing beat writer for KSL.com in Salt Lake City, covering Utah State athletics, and a contributing writer for The Herald Journal in Logan, Utah, where he covered preps.

Nielson grew up in Salt Lake City, where he played basketball, baseball and ran cross country and track and field. He resides in Mitchell.
