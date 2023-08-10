Dimock/Emery follows winning formula past Kimball/White Lake to reach Class B state quarterfinals

MITCHELL — For the second consecutive game at the Class B state amateur baseball tournament, Dimock/Emery followed the formula to victory.

Strong pitching paired with just enough offense delivered a 4-2 victory on Wednesday night over Kimball/White Lake for the Raptors, advancing to the Class B quarterfinals at Cadwell Park.

The Raptors are among the final eight at the Class B state tournament for the second-straight season. Dimock/Emery (21-10) will face the winner of Dell Rapids PBR and Madison at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night in the quarterfinal round.

Dimock/Emery manager Brad Bartscher said the veteran pitchers Josh Engquist and Phil Johnson executed on the mound for the second game in a row.

“Those guys did their job and they executed exactly what we wanted,” Bartscher said. “We were planning on getting 15 outs from Engquist and he left us with the lead when he came out.”

Just like the 2-0 win from Saturday night over Miller/Wessington, Dimock/Emery got a solid start from Engquist, followed by a relief appearance from Johnson to cover the pitching duties. Engquist threw five innings with one run and three hits allowed and struck out four, before yielding to Phil Johnson, who earned a win this time on the strength of four innings pitched, three hits and one unearned run allowed and struck out four.

Dimock/Emery’s Jonah Schmidt, picked up for the tournament from the Parkston Devil Rays, had a two-out RBI single to left field to score Josh Engquist for the go-ahead run. The Nationals mishandled the relay home, allowing Enquist to score from second base standing up. In the top of the ninth inning, Engquist hit a fly ball to medium depth in right center that was dropped by the KWL right fielder, allowing courtesy runner Bryce Smart to score from second base and pad the lead to 4-2.

“There’s a lot of nerves and you want to do your job but it’s a lot of fun,” said Jonah Schmidt, who is playing in the amateur tournament for the first time. “This is the biggest crowd I’ve ever played in front of and it’s been pretty special so far.”

The Raptors wasted little time offensively on Wednesday night. Jason Schmidt, the third batter of the night, drilled a 3-1 pitch out of the park to right-center field over the 374-foot marker for an early 2-0 lead, scoring Drew Kitchens.

KWL got on the board in the bottom of the second inning with three straight singles, the last of which came from Blake Leiferman to score Caden Lenz and trim the Raptor advantage to 2-1. In the seventh inning, the Nationals evened the game with a fielder’s choice from Dylan Konechne, which led to an errant throw from Dimock/Emery in trying to turn a double play, allowing Carter Lenz to score from third base.

Dimock/Emery’s Peyton Nash and Jason Schmidt each had two hits in the win, with seven different players playing a role in either scoring or driving in runs.

“We have 18 guys on the roster and 17 of them are capable of playing,” Bartscher said, joking that he’s the one that can’t. “We have guys that can come in any at any point and do the job for us at the plate.”

KWL had three hits from Blake Leiferman and two hits from Jaxon Christensen in the game. Zak Wallner was the hard-luck loser on the mound, allowing seven hits, four runs (two earned) and striking out five in a complete-game effort. Errors proved costly for the Nationals, committing three in the loss, and running the two-game total to nine for the tournament.