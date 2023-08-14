Dierks: En route to sixth state title, Canova rises above bracket chaos

MITCHELL — In a 2023 Class B state amateur baseball tournament that saw many pre-tournament favorites and perennial powers crash out in the early stages, the Canova Gang rose above all the chaos and the madness.

Winning five games in 10 days, Canova capped a state championship run with a 4-0 win over Lesterville on Sunday, writing yet another chapter in the club’s storied history with a sixth state title and third since 2009.

According to the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association record books, Sunday marked Canova’s 106th all-time win in state tournament play, the most among Class B clubs and 33 more than the next-closest squad.

“We’re a town of 89 people, and there was a heck of a lot more than 89 people here today cheering us on,” said catcher and manager Garrett Gassman. “Baseball is huge to Canova and it has been forever. It’s what we live for, so to be able to finish out a season like this is awesome.”

“We’re on top of the world,” added Justin Miller. “We have such a good group of guys, that to win it for them and for Canova, it’s very special.”

As the powerful Cornbelt League’s runner-up during the regular season and district tournament, Canova was among the favorites in the 32-team field. However, the list was quickly whittled down, leaving many eyes on Canova to deliver.

Among Canova’s Cornbelt League-mates, Flandreau was unable to make it out of the first round, league regular season and tournament champion and, at the time, two-time defending state champion Dell Rapids Mudcats bowed out in the second round, as did 2022 semifinalist Lennox.

Out of the Sunshine League, tournament champion Alexandria was bounced in the first round, while regular-season champion Winner/Colome and tournament regular Dimock/Emery both had their runs end in the quarterfinals.

Having played the game immediately before Clark stunned Alexandria in the first round, the Gang stuck around and witnessed the upset. According to Gassman and Miller, it helped remind Canova that it could take nothing for granted and helped them settle into a one game at a time mindset.

“Right away, it tells you what you’re up against,” Gassman said. “When you have a five-game tournament, you have to know you can’t just go in and coast. Every game is going to be tough. You just have to be able to grind it out and stick with it as long as you can, and we did that.”

The Gang wasn’t immune to the threats posed to them in the bracket. In three of four games prior to Sunday, Canova had trailed early in the contest, the exception being a 14-0 thrashing of Elkton in the first round. There were 2-0 deficits to Clark and Dell Rapids PBR in the second round and semifinals, respectively, as well as a 6-0 hole through five innings against Larchwood, Iowa, in the quarterfinals.

But where others fell short, the Gang persisted.

“You’ve got to respect every team and go game by game,” Miller said. “I think we were able to keep (the upsets) separate from what we were doing. We didn’t get ahead of ourselves and were just able to stay really focused.”

Like Canova, Lesterville had overcome a deficit in all four games on its way to the state championship game. However, when the Gang snatched firm control of the championship game in the fifth inning with a three-run home run off the bat of Kendall Gassman, they knew precisely what they had to do to prevent the Broncs from gaining a foothold.

“I’m going to remember the fact that we never gave up, we battled hard and we came out on top,” Gassman said of the title run. “That’s all you could ever want to remember.”

