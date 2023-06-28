Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Dell Rapids Mudcats, Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels remain at No. 1 in latest amateur rankings

Both teams have been ranked No. 1 all season

Amateur Baseball general art
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 11:41 AM

MITCHELL — The Dell Rapids Mudcats (Class B) and the Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels (Class A) continued to lead their respective divisions the June 27 South Dakota amateur baseball poll.

This was the third edition of the poll and both teams have been ranked No. 1 each time.

In the Class B rankings, the Mudcats are No. 1, leading the Cornbelt League, while Sunshine League leader Winner/Colome is at No. 2. The big mover in this week's Class B rankings was Garretson, moving from sixth and into a tie for third, along side Lennox, which remained in the No. 3 slot as well. Canova moved from No. 4 to No. 5, while Larchwood — which was unranked until this week — is tied for sixth with Alexandria.

The complete rankings include:

Class B

1. Dell Rapids Mudcats

2. Winner/Colome Pheasants

T3. Garretson Bluejays

T3. Lennox Only One Alpacas

5. Canova Gang

T6. Alexandria Angels

T6. Larchwood (Iowa) Diamonds

8. Humboldt/Hartford Gamecocks

9. Mount Vernon Mustangs

10. Dell Rapids PBR

Others receiving votes: Lake Norden Lakers, Platte Killer Tomatoes, Dimock/Emery Raptors, Tabor Bluebirds, Flandreau Cardinals.

Class A

1. Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels

2. Sioux Falls Brewers

3. Brookings Cubs

4. Renner Monarchs

5. Tea Steam

Others receiving votes: Aberdeen Circus Sports Bar and Yankton Tappers.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
