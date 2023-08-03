Dell Rapids Mudcats open title defense with run-rule victory over Lennox/Chancellor/Worthing

MITCHELL — For four and a half innings, Lennox/Chancellor/Worthing gave the two-time defending Dell Rapids Mudcats all they could handle.

But as Thursday afternoon’s first-round affair wore on, the Mudcats flexed some of their championship mettle to pull away for a 12-2 seven-inning run-rule final score at Cadwell Park.

After three scoreless innings to start, Dell Rapids struck first for three runs in the fourth inning. The Dirt Devils offered a two-run reply to start the fifth, but the Mudcats posted four more runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and ended the contest via the 10-run rule with a five-run exclamation point in the seventh.

The bottom third of Dell Rapids’ order did the most damage, as Carter Gullikson, Spencer Freudenthal and Grant Olson combined for seven runs batted in, four runs, three hits and eight walks drawn. Trevor Freudenthal and Kole Zimmerman combined to score five runs.

Starter Dalton Allen pitched four-plus innings, striking out six while allowing five hits, three walks and two earned runs. Pickup player Deon Entringer, of Colman, and Dalton Lehnen came in and worked three perfect innings of relief, with Entringer earning credit for the win.

For LCW, Justin Underwood had two hits and an RBI, while Peyton Garbers was responsible for plating the other run. Zach Schrank was credited with the pitching loss after going 4 1/3 innings in the start with five strikeouts, six walks, six hits and six earned runs allowed.

Dell Rapids (22-4) moves on to the second round for the fifth consecutive state tournament, where Tabor awaits in a contest slated for 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

