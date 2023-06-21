Dell Rapids Mudcats, Flying Squirrels remain at No. 1 in amateur baseball rankings

MITCHELL — The Dell Rapids Mudcats (Class B) and the Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels (Class A) continued to lead their respective divisions the latest South Dakota amateur baseball poll of the season.

Both teams were ranked No. 1 in the initial rankings from June 13, and the Flying Squirrels won a head-to-head matchup on Tuesday, June 20 by an 8-7 score. The Mudcats defeated Winner/Colome 10-4 at the Cornbelt/Sunshine Showdown on June 18 in Parkston.

The complete rankings include:

Class B

1. Dell Rapids Mudcats

2. Winner/Colome Pheasants

3. Lennox Only One Alpacas

4. Canova Gang

5. Alexandria Angels

6. Garretson Bluejays

T7. Mount Vernon Mustangs

T7. Humboldt/Hartford Gamecocks

9. Dell Rapids PBR

10. Dimock/Emery Raptors

Others receiving votes: Larchwood (Iowa) Diamonds, Lake Norden Lakers, Lesterville Broncs and Platte Killer Tomatoes.

Class A

1. Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels

2. Brookings Cubs

3. Renner Monarchs

4. Sioux Falls Brewers

5. Brandon Valley Rats

Others receiving votes: Aberdeen Circus Sports Bar and Yankton Tappers.