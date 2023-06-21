Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Dell Rapids Mudcats, Flying Squirrels remain at No. 1 in amateur baseball rankings

Both teams were ranked No. 1 in the initial rankings from June 13

Baseball_Glove.jpg
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 3:38 PM

MITCHELL — The Dell Rapids Mudcats (Class B) and the Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels (Class A) continued to lead their respective divisions the latest South Dakota amateur baseball poll of the season.

Both teams were ranked No. 1 in the initial rankings from June 13, and the Flying Squirrels won a head-to-head matchup on Tuesday, June 20 by an 8-7 score. The Mudcats defeated Winner/Colome 10-4 at the Cornbelt/Sunshine Showdown on June 18 in Parkston.

The complete rankings include:

Class B

1. Dell Rapids Mudcats

2. Winner/Colome Pheasants

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Lennox Only One Alpacas

4. Canova Gang

5. Alexandria Angels

6. Garretson Bluejays

T7. Mount Vernon Mustangs

T7. Humboldt/Hartford Gamecocks

9. Dell Rapids PBR

10. Dimock/Emery Raptors

ADVERTISEMENT

Others receiving votes: Larchwood (Iowa) Diamonds, Lake Norden Lakers, Lesterville Broncs and Platte Killer Tomatoes.

Class A

1. Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels

2. Brookings Cubs

3. Renner Monarchs

4. Sioux Falls Brewers

5. Brandon Valley Rats

Others receiving votes: Aberdeen Circus Sports Bar and Yankton Tappers.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
3666582+General baseball.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup for June 20: Angels pull away late to down Horned Frogs
June 20, 2023 11:28 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
062123.Post18_KarterSibson.JPG
Prep
Mitchell Post 18 hangs on to pick up home win over Sheridan
June 20, 2023 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
6-20-23MitchellBlackTeenervsBrookings-13.jpg
Members Only
Sports
PHOTO: Mitchell Black battles Brookings in teener matchup
June 20, 2023 07:26 PM
 · 
By  Adam Thury
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
062123.Post18_KarterSibson.JPG
Prep
Mitchell Post 18 hangs on to pick up home win over Sheridan
June 20, 2023 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
Helpful_Tips_3700x2400.jpg
News
Learn how to log in to your news account, e-paper and more
September 18, 2020 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Kris Hauge
CELLTOWER3.jpg
Members Only
Local
Plan to build 170-foot cell tower at Mitchell property approved despite nearby land owners' safety concerns
June 19, 2023 01:49 PM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
golf-32916851280.jpg
Sports
Sixth annual Muth Electric Veterans Fundraiser golf event raises $14K
June 19, 2023 04:56 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic