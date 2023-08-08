Defense struggles as Mad Frogs bounced from amateur tournament by Lesterville

MITCHELL — The Menno Mad Frogs were frenzied in the second round of the Class B state amateur tournament on Monday night.

Facing fellow South Central League side Lesterville, the Menno finished with six errors, each of which preceded a Lesterville score, as the Broncs stomped their way to a 14-1 run-rule win in seven innings at Cadwell Park.

Lesterville advances to play Winner/Colome in the quarterfinals on Thursday night, while Menno finishes its season 4-14.

Whether fielding grounders, relaying plays to the plate or catching pop-ups, the Mad Frogs labored to make the necessary plays throughout the evening.

However, Menno struck first when Spencer Schultz drove in Dylan Lehr on a sacrifice fly. The Mad Frogs finished with four hits, one apiece from Lehr, Livingston, Jake Weier and Peyton Wieseler.

The decisive inning was the fifth, when Lesterville exploded for six runs. Trent Herrboldt drove in a run on a blooping single to center field, and the throw home was air-mailed over the catcher’s head, driving in Cameron Schiltz to make it 5-1. Two hits and three runs later, a muffed grounder allowed Jordan Gall to score Lesterville’s ninth run.

Lesterville displayed its offensive prowess with 14 hits, including a three-hit, four RBI night from Michael Drotzmann, a four-hit, one-RBI effort by Tanner Van Driel, and a two-hit, three RBI game from Ethan Wishon.

Menno starting pitcher Jamison Kleinsasser gave up five hits and three runs (one earned) through 3 2/3 innings and was credited with the loss. In relief, Wieseler, a pick up player from Wynot, allowed nine hits and 11 runs in 1 2/3 innings pitched.

