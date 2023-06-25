David Gravel wins biggest payday in World of Outlaws history at Huset’s in Brandon

BRANDON, S.D. — The stage at Huset’s Speedway couldn’t have been set any better for David Gravel.

Competing at the racetrack owned by his car owner – Tod Quiring, a stretch of tough-to-swallow second place finishes that continued into the week and the biggest payday in World of Outlaws Sprint Car history on the line.

The Watertown, Connecticut, native seized on a perfect opportunity when an expired engine on Buddy Kofoid’s machine late in the 40-lap Feature gifted Gravel the lead. From there, he never looked back as he went on to etch a place in Sprint Car history.

In Victory Lane, Gravel and his crew and family erupted with joy. Gravel climbed all the way atop the wing. The rest of the cast celebrated with shouts and hugs as the reality sunk in — a win worth $250,000.

“I guess all the seconds (places) paid off. One of these times I was going to win one, so this is a good one to win,” Gravel said. “We’ve been really good here. Last year we had the gate deal. I thought we had a really good shot at winning last year. To come back and win with Levi (son), my whole family, for Cody (Jacobs, crew chief), Tod and everything he does for the sport. The crowd was amazing. T-shirt trailer was crazy. It just shows you when a track owner commits to trying to build an event here at a racetrack it pays off. He’s paying money. There’s big fans. It was a great event.”

The win upped Gravel’s tally with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars to 83 – one behind fellow full-timer – Brad Sweet’s – count of 84. Gravel extended his lead in 2023 wins with his seventh of the season. The 31-year-old now owns a trio of Huset’s victories in World of Outlaws competition, making it the ninth different track where he’s won at least three times.

When the green flag flew, Gravel started from the fourth spot aboard the No. 2 car. Right off the bat he surged into the second spot with an excellent start.

The race went green for more than 30 laps, and Gravel struggled to challenge pole-sitter – Buddy Kofoid – for the top spot. When it looked like he might close in heavy traffic Kofoid would slip by another lapped car for breathing room.

Kofoid’s hopes were dashed, though, when smoke began to rise from under the hood of the Roth Motorsports No. 83. The Penngrove, California, native came to a stop with an expired engine less than 10 laps away from what would’ve been the biggest day of his racing career.

One more race stoppage occurred with eight laps remaining for a pileup in Turn 4, but it made no difference for Gravel who went on to cruise to one special victory.

Behind Gravel, Rico Abreu claimed the runner-up spot for his second podium over the four nights. The St. Helena, California, native pocketed $50,000 for his efforts.

The final step of the podium belonged to Kyle Larson. Rounding on the top five was Logan Schuchart and Carson Macedo. With a run from 22nd to seventh, Brad Sweet earned the KSE Racing Hard Charger award.