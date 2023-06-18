Cornbelt-Sunshine Showdown roundup: Host Mudcats hold on to down Salem

PARKSTON, S.D. — An eight-run sixth inning was just enough, as the Parkston Mudcats held off a Salem rally for a 15-13 victory to kick off the Cornbelt-Sunshine Showdown on Friday night.

Entering the bottom half of the sixth, the Mudcats trailed 9-7, but manufactured runs by stringing together five singles, two doubles and two walks. Sutton Hohn bookended the effort with a leadoff single to start the inning and a two-RBI base knock as the final batter to reach safely in the frame.

For the game, Hohn had three hits, including a solo home run in the fourth, to finish with three RBIs and two runs scored. Elsewhere for Parkston, Jeff Harris went 4-for-5 with five RBIs and two runs scored while also picking up the win on the mound in a six-inning start. Braxton Wilhem, Ryan McGinnis and Riley Weber each had two hits, as McGinnis was also credited with the save after recording the final five outs.

Kyle Tuschen powered the Cubs' offense with four hits, including a three-run home run and two doubles, along with five RBIs and two runs scored. Tyler Cleveland notched three hits, one RBI and one run, while Cole Cheesman, Luke Loudenburg and Trevor Wilkinson each had multiple hits. Bobby Koepsell was given the loss in a two-inning start, with Bailey Mennis tossing six innings in relief.

Now on a two-game win streak, Parkston (4-7) visits Mount Vernon on Tuesday, June 20. Salem (6-7) visits the Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks on Thursday, June 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Colman 6, Corsica/Stickney 1

Colman notched the Cornbelt's first win of the Cornbelt-Sunshine Showdown by holding down Corsica/Stickney on Friday night.

The Horned Frogs' lone run of the contest came on a solo home run from Aaron Groeneweg in the fourth inning that cut the deficit to 2-1.

Corsica/Stickney (4-4) returns to Sunshine play on Tuesday with a road trip to Alexandria.

Saturday's games

Lennox 8, Mount Vernon 3

A fourth-inning flurry featuring 10 of the game's 11 runs tilted in favor of Lennox, which defeated Mount Vernon to give the Cornbelt its first edge in the series on Saturday afternoon.

Lennox led 1-0 after three innings but broke the game open with seven runs in the fourth. The bulk of the damage occurred with two outs, as Josh Addington launched a three-run blast to put Lennox ahead 7-0 before the Alpacas tacked on one more run.

Mount Vernon offered a three-run reply in the bottom half of the fourth, all with no outs. First, heady baserunning by Spencer Neugebauer was aided by a Lennox throwing error to put the Mustangs on the scoreboard. Moments later with the bases loaded, a blooper into center field by Deric Denning scored Briggs Havlik and Chase Hetland. However, the Alpacas snuffed out the remaining threat as the remainder of the contest was played to a scoreless draw.

Marcus Van Driel recorded three hits, one RBI and one run scored, and Walker Hultren and Josh Van Beck added two hits apiece for Lennox. Carver Hultgren grabbed the win on the mound, striking out seven with two walks in a complete game outing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neugebauer had three hits to pace the Mount Vernon offense. Kade Bialas and Koby Larson split pitching duties and both struck out five batters during their times on the mound, as the former was credited with the loss.

Mount Vernon (6-3) hosts the Parkston Mudcats on Tuesday, June 20.

Lennox 16, Parkston Rays 13

Filling in for Canova, Lennox saw a double-digit lead disappear behind a furious rally from the Parkston Devil Rays, but ultimately scored the final blow in a slugfest victory on Saturday night.

The Alpacas barreled their way to 11 runs in the top half of the first inning, but the Rays steadily chipped away with two runs in the second, four in the third and six in the fourth to take a 12-11 lead. One run by Lennox in the sixth inning sent the contest to the seventh tied at 12-all, where the Alpacas outscored Parkston 4-1 to swipe the win.

Walker Hultgren finished with three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs, as Van Driel and Chris Kropenske had two hits apiece. Addington drove in three runs, with Kyle Braun and M. Stengrim adding two each. In relief, JD Kirchner picked up the win, striking out six over the final three innings.

Jay Storm, Seth Muth and TJ Schmidt each recorded three hits as part of the Rays' total of 17, seven of which went for extra bases. Muth pushed four runs across to lead the team, followed by Schmidt and Josh Polreis with three each and Logan Van Pelt with two.

Parkston (3-9) is on the road for its next action at Winner/Colome on Thursday, June 22.

After Day 2, the Cornbelt holds a 4-2 edge in the series score.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crofton (Neb.) 9, H/H Wood Ducks 0

Representing the Sunshine, Crofton (normally of the South Central League) struck early and often en route to a win over the Hartford/Humbolt Wood Ducks on Saturday afternoon.

The Bluejays put up four runs in the first inning and five more in the second and cruised from there, as Ben Hegge hurled a complete game shutout.

Individual statistics were not available for this contest.

Madison 4, Miller/Wessington 2

Madison capitalized on early offense and fended off Sunshine stand-in Miller/Wessington for a series-leveling win on Saturday afternoon.

The Broncos led 4-0 after two innings and limited the Outlaws to two runs in the fourth inning the rest of the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Individual statistics were not available for this contest.

Scores

Friday, June 16

Parkston Mudcats 15, Salem 13 (Sunshine, 1-0)

Colman 6, Corsica/Stickney 1 (Tied, 1-1)

Saturday, June 17

Crofton (Neb.) 9, H/H Wood Ducks 0 (Sunshine, 2-1)

Madison 4, Miller/Wessington 2 (Tied, 2-2)

Lennox 8, Mount Vernon 3 (Cornbelt, 3-2)

Lennox 16, Parkston Rays 13 (Cornbelt, 4-2)

Sunday, June 18

Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks vs. Platte, noon

Dell Rapids PBR vs. Dimock/Emery, 2 p.m.

Flandreau vs. Alexandria, 4 p.m.

Dell Rapids Mudcats vs. Winner/Colome, 6 p.m.

