What to know about South Dakota at Missouri

SOUTH DAKOTA AT MISSOURI

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.

TV: SEC Network

RADIO: KQSF-FM 95.7 (Sioux Falls), Coyote Sports Network

STREAMING: ESPN+

RECORD LAST YEAR: USD 3-8; Missouri 6-7

SERIES: First meeting

RANKINGS: USD is unranked in FCS; Missouri is unranked in FBS

COACHES: USD — Bob Nielson (8th year, 32-42); MU — Eliah Drinkwitz (4th year, 17-19)

What to know: A member of the Southeastern Conference, Missouri was picked by the media to finish sixth in the SEC East this season.

Junior quarterback Brady Cook, who passed for 2,700 yards last season as the Tigers’ starter, returns, and is in a battle with redshirt-freshman Sam Horn for the starting job. Both players are expected to take snaps on Thursday.

Drinkwitz surrendered offensive play-calling duties for the first time in his head coaching career over the off-season, bringing in Kirby Moore to man the offense. Moore comes from Fresno State, where he helped lead the Bulldogs to a Mountain West championship. He is expected to enhance a Missouri offense that averaged 24.9 points per game last season.

Offensive lineman Javon Foster was named to the preseason All-SEC second team, and wide receiver Luther Burden III is a preseason All-SEC third team member. Running backs Cody Schrader and Nate Peat, who combined for over 1,100 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, also return.

Defensively, the Tigers are led by second-year coordinator Blake Baker. Last season, MU allowed 25.2 points per game, including 3.7 yards per rushing attempt, and 7.1 yards per passing attempt. Defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine was named All-SEC second team, and Defensive lineman Darius Robinson and linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper were named to the All-SEC third team.

USD vs. FBS: The Coyotes are 2-12 against FBS opponents since joining the FCS ranks in 2008. Highlights include a 41-38 win over Minnesota in 2010 and a 35-27 win over Bowling Green in 2017. USD has had two narrow defeats, 27-24 to Kansas State in 2018, and 17-14 to Kansas in 2021. Missouri marks the first-ever SEC opponent the Yotes will face.