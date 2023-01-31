99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

USF, Augustana schedule first non-conference football games since 2011

Cougars to visit Pitt State; Vikings will take on Chadron State

IMG_0858.JPG
Jack Fisher and Augustana will face Chadron State each of the next two seasons.
Matt Zimmer / Forum News Service
Matt Zimmer
By Matt Zimmer
January 31, 2023 at 11:28 AM

SIOUX FALLS — For the first time since 2011, NSIC football teams are playing non-conference games.

When USF and Minot State became the league's 15th and 16th teams in 2012 the conference went to a full 11-game conference slate, and they stayed that way when Minnesota Crookston and St. Cloud State dropped their programs in 2019 to put the league at 14 teams. But with Upper Iowa leaving the NSIC for the Great Lakes Valley Conference the conference is going back to an odd number of teams, which will finally provide teams in the NSIC with the chance to schedule non-conference games, and they are pouncing.

Augustana announced on Monday a home-and-home series with Chadron State, a Nebraska-based school in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, while USF signed on to play at Pittsburg State (Kan.) this fall for the Gorillas' homecoming game on Oct. 28.

That'll be a huge challenge for the Cougars, who will be in their first season under new coach Jim Glogowski.

Pitt State went 12-1 last year, winning the powerful MIAA conference and going unbeaten until losing to eventual national champion Ferris State in the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

It'll be the first meeting between the teams. USF went 8-3 last year, just missing the Division II playoffs. It was the Cougars' 28th consecutive winning season.

"We're excited about the opportunity to face off against another well-respected DII opponent," said USF athletic director Pam Gohl. "Their homecoming should be an electric environment as well as a great opportunity for both our programs to see competition outside our respective conferences."

The Vikings will visit Chadron State in Week 2 this season, on Sept. 9. The Eagles will then return the favor and visit Augustana on Sept. 7 in 2024. Chadron State was 3-8 last year. They've never played the Vikings, who went 7-4 last year for their fourth straight winning season.

"We are excited for the opportunity to fill our open date with an opponent like Chadron State from the RMAC," Viking coach Jerry Olszewski said. "Coach Long has consistently continued the tradition of a successful program and will challenge our team in ways we need to grow in our 2023 journey."

Both the Vikings and Cougars are expected to announce their full 2023 schedules soon.

Matt Zimmer
By Matt Zimmer
Matt Zimmer is a Sioux Falls native and longtime sports writer. He graduated from Washington High School where he played football, legion baseball and developed his lifelong love of the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. After graduating from St. Cloud State University, he returned to Sioux Falls, and began a long career in amateur baseball and sports reporting. Email Matt at mzimmer@siouxfallslive.com.
What To Read Next
WyattBaldauf2.jpg
Members Only
College
Dakota Wesleyan's Wyatt Baldauf aims for All-American status at NAIA championships
May 23, 2023 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
DWU.Logo1 (2).jpg
College
Dakota Wesleyan announces athletics hall of fame class for 2023
May 18, 2023 06:35 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
051623-eric-peterson.JPG
College
USD Coyotes basketball coach Eric Peterson revamping roster ahead of second year on the job
May 17, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
DSC_5109.JPG
South Dakota
State housing program could disadvantage SD's smallest communities, some advocates say
May 25, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Jason Harward
052523 Alex Parkston Mudcats play at plate.JPG
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup for May 25: Angels rally past visiting Mudcats in Sunshine play
May 25, 2023 11:19 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
DSC_4927.JPG
South Dakota
SD Gov. Noem brings back foster scholarship, sidestepping lawmakers with federal funds
May 23, 2023 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Jason Harward
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-212.jpg
Prep
Day 1 state track roundup: Kernel girls take down more school records
May 25, 2023 07:18 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler