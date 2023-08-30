6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

USD payout for game at Missouri believed to be school record

Here's a glance at the payout details from the Coyotes' season-opener in SEC country.

USD_Coyotes_Helmet.JPG
South Dakota Coyotes football. (Republic file photo)
Jacob Nielson
By Jacob Nielson
Today at 5:47 PM

COLUMBIA, Mo. — South Dakota will receive a $650,000 payment from Missouri for its participation in Thursday's season-opening football game, according to the game's contract obtained from USD.

Kicking off at 7 p.m., the matchup was originally scheduled for Sept. 3, 2022, with an agreed-upon payment of $550,000, but was pushed back a year, forcing Missouri to pay a $100,000 fee.

The game, the Coyotes' first against an SEC opponent, is believed to be the highest one-game payout USD has received in its history.

According to obtained records, Kansas State paid USD $500,000 in 2022 to play in Manhattan, and in 2021, Kansas paid the Coyotes $450,000 to play in Lawrence. In 2019, Oklahoma compensated USD $575,000 to play in Norman, per USA Today, and in 2018, Kansas State paid the Coyotes $425,000 to play in Manhattan, per fbschedules.com

These "guaranteed games" are often a crucial part of an FCS program’s annual income, and USD is no exception.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to South Dakota News Watch, USD athletics operates under a $18.5 million budget, with 66% of its revenue coming from government and institutional money and student fees. If those numbers held true for the current fiscal year, the $650,000 paycheck from Missouri would represent roughly 10% of USD's non-subsidized annual revenue.

Furthermore, the paycheck could cover the combined salaries of head football coach Bob Nielson ($332,910), and head men’s basketball coach Eric Peterson ($292,325).

The Coyotes enter the matchup against Missouri 2-12 against FBS opponents since joining the FCS ranks in 2008. Highlights include a 41-38 win over Minnesota in 2010 and a 35-27 win over Bowling Green in 2017.

Other notable future power conference opponents for the Coyotes include Wisconsin in 2024 and at Iowa State in 2025 and 2030.

Jacob Nielson
By Jacob Nielson
Jacob Nielson is a sports reporter for the Mitchell Republic. He joined the Mitchell Republic in July 2023 after graduating from Utah State University in 2023 with a degree in journalism and minor in history. He covers a variety of prep and collegiate sports throughout South Dakota.
What To Read Next
Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck reacts during the Oct. 1, 2022, game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
College
Season preview: New Gophers offense has been veiled but alterations are expected
1h ago
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
080823-gronowski.JPG
Sports
How South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski went from freshman phenom to national champion
4h ago
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
3293243+DWU.Logo_.jpg
College
Dakota Wesleyan volleyball picks up five-set win at Dakota State
19h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
050823-isaac-erbes.JPG
College
VIDEO: Previewing the FCS college football season for SDSU, USD
1d ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
8-28-23NewHighSchoolProgress-2.jpg
News
Mitchell Board of Education approves final high school rebid item
1d ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
Mitchell City Hall 5.jpg
Local
Changes to subsidy funding process will provide Mitchell City Council a public review of nonprofits' requests
1d ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
8-26-23CollegeFootballDakotaStatevsDWU-34.jpg
Subscribers Only
College
Interception, rivalry win represents big payoff for Adam DeJong, DWU veterans
2d ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson