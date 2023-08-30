USD payout for game at Missouri believed to be school record

COLUMBIA, Mo. — South Dakota will receive a $650,000 payment from Missouri for its participation in Thursday's season-opening football game, according to the game's contract obtained from USD.

Kicking off at 7 p.m., the matchup was originally scheduled for Sept. 3, 2022, with an agreed-upon payment of $550,000, but was pushed back a year, forcing Missouri to pay a $100,000 fee.

The game, the Coyotes' first against an SEC opponent, is believed to be the highest one-game payout USD has received in its history.

According to obtained records, Kansas State paid USD $500,000 in 2022 to play in Manhattan, and in 2021, Kansas paid the Coyotes $450,000 to play in Lawrence. In 2019, Oklahoma compensated USD $575,000 to play in Norman, per USA Today, and in 2018, Kansas State paid the Coyotes $425,000 to play in Manhattan, per fbschedules.com

These "guaranteed games" are often a crucial part of an FCS program’s annual income, and USD is no exception.

According to South Dakota News Watch, USD athletics operates under a $18.5 million budget, with 66% of its revenue coming from government and institutional money and student fees. If those numbers held true for the current fiscal year, the $650,000 paycheck from Missouri would represent roughly 10% of USD's non-subsidized annual revenue.

Furthermore, the paycheck could cover the combined salaries of head football coach Bob Nielson ($332,910), and head men’s basketball coach Eric Peterson ($292,325).

The Coyotes enter the matchup against Missouri 2-12 against FBS opponents since joining the FCS ranks in 2008. Highlights include a 41-38 win over Minnesota in 2010 and a 35-27 win over Bowling Green in 2017.

Other notable future power conference opponents for the Coyotes include Wisconsin in 2024 and at Iowa State in 2025 and 2030.