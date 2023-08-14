Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
USD Athletic Director David Herbster resigning to take role with Sanford Health

Herbster has led the Coyotes' athletic department since 2013.

032522 USD WBB S16 practice day8.JPG
South Dakota athletic director David Herbster looks on during practice at the NCAA women's basketball tournament Wichita Regional at Intrust Bank Arena on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Wichita, Kansas.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Today at 1:52 PM

VERMILLION, S.D. — University of South Dakota Athletic Director David Herbster announced his resignation on Monday, Aug. 14, effective at the end of August.

USD said Herbster is leaving to pursue a new career opportunity on the community relations team for Sanford Health’s southern market in Sioux Falls.

As part of his new Sanford position, Herbster will be responsible for building collaborative relationships with local business leaders and community non-profit organizations, as well as finding new opportunities for business development and strategic partnerships for Sanford Health, the university said.

Herbster has served as USD’s athletic director for the past decade, having become the university’s 13th athletic director in 2013, following the university’s transition to Division I athletics. Prior to that, he served as USD’s interim athletic director for one year and was with the university as an associate athletic director and deputy athletic director since 2007.

The university will launch a national search for a new athletic director in January, with the goal of naming a new leader ahead of the 2024 Summit League Tournament. Corey Jenkins, USD’s senior associate athletic director for operations and facility management, will serve as interim athletic director. Mike Alden, former University of Missouri athletic director and CEO of MRJ Advisors, will serve as special assistant to the president during the transition.

Herbster said serving as USD’s athletic director has been “a privilege and an honor,” though the decision to pursue a new path was not one he made lightly.

“For the past 16 years, I have been blessed to work alongside so many outstanding student-athletes, coaches, staff, donors, fans and members of the campus community,” he said in a university statement. “Seeing where we were when I arrived on campus in 2007 to where we are now is truly amazing. The progress we have made athletically and institutionally is a testament to the strength and vibrancy of this campus.”

“This is the right time for me and my family, and I know Coyote Athletics is in a position of strength moving forward," Herbster added. "I want to thank President Abbott for first allowing me to lead Coyote Athletics, and to President Gestring for her ongoing support, guidance and leadership. I also want to thank all the student-athletes, coaches, staff and all of Coyote Nation for making this such a rewarding and memorable experience.”

USD President Shelia Gestring thanked Herbster for his leadership to campus and for "building a strong foundation for USD's future athletic success."

“Our focus is bringing a proven, high-integrity individual who puts student-athletes first and wins the right way,” Gestring said of the upcoming AD search. “We look forward to continuing a legacy of excellence in Coyote Athletics now and into the future.”

Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Traxler is the assistant editor and sports editor for the Mitchell Republic. He's worked for the newspaper since 2014 and has covered a wide variety of topics. He can be reached at mtraxler@mitchellrepublic.com.
