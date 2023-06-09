Two Mitchell Tech rodeo athletes qualify for College National Finals Rodeo

MITCHELL — Two Mitchell Tech Rodeo saddle bronc riders are set to compete at the highest level of collegiate rodeo.

Garrett Varilek and Forrest Wagoner both qualified for the College National Rodeo Finals in Casper, Wyoming, which will be held June 11-17.

Varilek, of Rapid City, is ranked first in the Great Plains Region in saddle bronc riding, while Wagoner, of Melrose, Montana, is ranked fourth. Over the course of the season, Varilek racked up 1,100 total points — 525 clear of second place — while Wagoner tallied 310.