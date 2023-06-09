99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Two Mitchell Tech rodeo athletes qualify for College National Finals Rodeo

2023-06.09 MTC Mavericks CNFR Qualifiers.jpg
Mitchell Tech Mavericks (left to right) head coach Jimmie Nicolaus, Garrett Varilek, Forrest Wagoner and assistant coach Blaine Carey stand at a collegiate rodeo event.
Submitted photo / Mitchell Mavericks Rodeo
Today at 5:10 PM

MITCHELL — Two Mitchell Tech Rodeo saddle bronc riders are set to compete at the highest level of collegiate rodeo.

Garrett Varilek and Forrest Wagoner both qualified for the College National Rodeo Finals in Casper, Wyoming, which will be held June 11-17.

Varilek, of Rapid City, is ranked first in the Great Plains Region in saddle bronc riding, while Wagoner, of Melrose, Montana, is ranked fourth. Over the course of the season, Varilek racked up 1,100 total points — 525 clear of second place — while Wagoner tallied 310.

122022.Jimmie.Nicolaus.jpg
College
For 30 years, Mavericks rodeo has been a mainstay at Mitchell Tech
The Mitchell Tech Mavericks rodeo team is celebrating its 30th anniversary this season.
December 20, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert

By Mitchell Republic
