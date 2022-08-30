Tight ends Tucker Kraft, Zach Heins give South Dakota State football rare FCS dual threats

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The South Dakota State football offense enters 2022 as the envy of FCS college football in a lot of ways.

Ranked in the top-three of each of the preseason polls, SDSU is supremely talented at quarterback and running back, has talented receivers and a solid offensive line that should improve as the season goes on.

But the talent overflows at tight end in the form of South Dakota products Tucker Kraft and Zach Heins, who are among the nation’s top tight ends, regardless of what level of football at which they play.

“It’s very fun and very unique,” Heins said. “You don’t see two tight ends like us at the FCS level very often. It’s very competitive. We’re always rooting for each other because we know we’re going to play a lot of two-tight end sets, so it’s never that (feeling of), ‘I’m going to get this and he’s going to get that.’ He’s great and we’re great together and we are trying to be great as a team.”

Kraft had 65 catches, 780 yards and six touchdowns for the Jackrabbits in 2021, while Heins had 24 grabs for 250 yards and six touchdowns.

To break them down, the 6-foot-7, 260-pound Heins, from Sioux Falls Washington, is the more dangerous red-zone target, with difficult size for defensive players to match up with. Every catch he had during the season was from 25 yards or less in 2021. Kraft, the 6-foot-5, 255-pound junior and former high school running back at Timber Lake, is versatile and athletic and frequently used in a manner that emphasizes catching and running, such as a screen play. In both cases, SDSU uses a lot of motion and shifts to move the players around and force defenses to account for them.

“This summer and fall, it’s going to be big because of the new work ethic on this team,” Kraft said. “It’s a different group. I’ve read stuff about how there’s not going to be enough footballs. But who cares? As long as we’re winning games, that’s all I care about.”

South Dakota State tight end Zach Heins catches a pass for a touchdown during the Jackrabbits' game against Lindenwood Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings. (Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic)

SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski said he cannot go wrong with throwing to either one.

“Those guys are so awesome to throw to, because I can miss and they’re still going to go get the ball,” Gronowski said. “At 6-foot-7 and 6-foot-5, they’re great to throw to. It’s great to have those guys around. They can do it all, they can run the deep routes, they can block … they’re the whole package.”

Both players, along with third tight end Mike Morgan, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound senior, are a major reason why SDSU coach John Stiegelmeier has called this 2022 team the most skilled, most talented of his coaching career. Morgan had only three catches in 2021 but two went for touchdowns.

“They’re all good football players, so we can line up with one back and three tight ends and throw to any of them,” Stiegelmeier said. “A team can’t say, ‘Well, they’re running the ball with three tight ends,’ because we have guys we want to throw to from those formations.

“They’re very good blockers and to me, they give you a way to play the way football is meant to be played, running the ball and then you pass the ball and it doesn’t look like a Communist formation,” Stiegelmeier joked.

South Dakota State's Tucker Kraft (85) tries to catch a pass during an FCS playoff football game Nov. 27, 2021 against UC Davis at Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

SDSU opens the season against another talented tight end school — the University of Iowa — which has turned out Dallas Clark, George Kittle and T.J. Hockenson. The season opener is at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Iowa City, Iowa.

Kraft is a consensus preseason All-American and ranks No. 3 in Phil Steele’s preseason ranking of NFL Draft-eligible tight ends. Heins is 27th on that list, with both seeking to follow the path Dallas Goedert paved from Brookings by being drafted in the second round in 2018 by Philadelphia.

Kraft turned back offers from larger schools to transfer and take advantage of NIL offers in preparation of what might be a big year on the NFL’s radar. He also went and worked out in Nashville, Tennessee with a number of other collegiate prospects and NFL pros Hockenson (now with Detroit) and Jake Ferguson, who was drafted earlier this year by Dallas out of Wisconsin.

“I worked out with guys who have been drafted, guys that play at large FBS schools,” Kraft said. “I felt like I played bigger. There’s not a huge comparison. If you’re an athlete, you’re an athlete, and I felt like I competed at a high level.”

He said he was one of a number of players on SDSU’s roster who worked out on their own for a period of the offseason, something he said shows the level of commitment to win a national championship this season.

“We’ve been to the semifinals, been the runner-up. A lot of those guys from those teams, they’re key returners now. They’re hungry,” Heins added. “Getting to the playoffs, getting to the semifinals, that’s not the expectation. The expectation is getting to the national championship and winning it. Anything else with this group would be a failure.”