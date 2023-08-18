Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Tigers roll to 4-0 at Florida volleyball tournament

DWU won all 12 sets it played over two days in Florida, doing so by an average set score of 25-17.

DWU General
Mitchell Republic file photo
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 12:27 PM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Following up on a pair of Thursday sweeps, the 13th-ranked Dakota Wesleyan University volleyball team wrapped up a four-game Florida trip with two more 3-0 results on Friday.

The Tigers dispatched Life University (Ga.) and the University of Mobile (Ala.) during Day 2 of the Keiser Invitational. The event has one more day of matches, but DWU has concluded its scheduled matches for the weekend.

DWU won all 12 sets it played over two days in Florida, doing so by an average set score of 25-17. In its first action on Friday, DWU defeated Life by set scores of 25-17, 25-20 and 25-19.

Ady Dwight hit .444 to finish with 12 kills along with two assisted blocks, while Lizzie Tyler, Emily Dale and Abigail Brunsing notched six kills apiece. Kayleigh Hybertson recorded 28 assists and six digs. Carlee Laubach and Tya Weideman both had three service aces, with Weideman adding a match-high 16 digs.

For Life, Victoria Davenport and Chloe Teter both had seven kills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Against Mobile in the second match of the day, DWU won by set scores of 25-20, 25-21 and 25-15.

Dwight posted 18 kills, her most in a match at the event, to run her tournament total to 58 kills in four matches. She also had two service aces, one solo block and two assisted blocks.

Brunsing added eight kills, and Tyler had seven kills and 10 digs. Hybertson put up 37 assists — the true freshman’s highest total of the event — to facilitate a Tigers’ attack that hit .304 for the match, including .317 in the second set and .406 in the third. Weideman and Callie Slagter had 18 and 10 digs, respectively, while Laubach chipped in two service aces and nine digs.

For Mobile, which was a 2022 NAIA tournament qualifier, Corrina Porch-Maxey finished with 13 kills, five service aces and two assisted blocks.

DWU (4-0) returns to action next Friday, Aug. 25, at the Columbia College Tournament in Missouri. Among the four squads the Tigers are slated to play, three also nationally-ranked squads, including both Day 1 opponents, No. 16 Indiana Wesleyan and No. 14 Columbia (Mo.).

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
NAIA volleyball general.jpg
College
DWU volleyball opens new season with pair of dominant victories in Florida
21h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
DWU.Logo1 (2).jpg
College
Dakota Wesleyan volleyball ranked No. 13 in preseason NAIA poll
1d ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
100922.S.FF.NDSUFootball
Bison Media Zone
Missouri Valley '23: Indiana State looking to reverse trend on close losses
3d ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kolpack
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
IMG_20230809_104556886_HDR.jpg
Community
Every Acre Counts program seeks stronger soil health for better crop yields, Lake Mitchell watershed
Aug 11
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
PierreFederalCourthouse.jpg
Local
Colorado man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for distributing meth on I-90
1d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Mitchell Christian logo and wordmark
Members Only
Prep
Mitchell Christian unable to field volleyball, girls basketball rosters in 2023-24, citing low enrollment
1d ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
11-10-22PrepFootballGregoryvsWarnerStateChampionship-106.jpg
Prep
Breaking down the inaugural South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the 2023 season
3d ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks