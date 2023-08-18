Tigers roll to 4-0 at Florida volleyball tournament

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Following up on a pair of Thursday sweeps, the 13th-ranked Dakota Wesleyan University volleyball team wrapped up a four-game Florida trip with two more 3-0 results on Friday.

The Tigers dispatched Life University (Ga.) and the University of Mobile (Ala.) during Day 2 of the Keiser Invitational. The event has one more day of matches, but DWU has concluded its scheduled matches for the weekend.

DWU won all 12 sets it played over two days in Florida, doing so by an average set score of 25-17. In its first action on Friday, DWU defeated Life by set scores of 25-17, 25-20 and 25-19.

Ady Dwight hit .444 to finish with 12 kills along with two assisted blocks, while Lizzie Tyler, Emily Dale and Abigail Brunsing notched six kills apiece. Kayleigh Hybertson recorded 28 assists and six digs. Carlee Laubach and Tya Weideman both had three service aces, with Weideman adding a match-high 16 digs.

For Life, Victoria Davenport and Chloe Teter both had seven kills.

Against Mobile in the second match of the day, DWU won by set scores of 25-20, 25-21 and 25-15.

Dwight posted 18 kills, her most in a match at the event, to run her tournament total to 58 kills in four matches. She also had two service aces, one solo block and two assisted blocks.

Brunsing added eight kills, and Tyler had seven kills and 10 digs. Hybertson put up 37 assists — the true freshman’s highest total of the event — to facilitate a Tigers’ attack that hit .304 for the match, including .317 in the second set and .406 in the third. Weideman and Callie Slagter had 18 and 10 digs, respectively, while Laubach chipped in two service aces and nine digs.

For Mobile, which was a 2022 NAIA tournament qualifier, Corrina Porch-Maxey finished with 13 kills, five service aces and two assisted blocks.

DWU (4-0) returns to action next Friday, Aug. 25, at the Columbia College Tournament in Missouri. Among the four squads the Tigers are slated to play, three also nationally-ranked squads, including both Day 1 opponents, No. 16 Indiana Wesleyan and No. 14 Columbia (Mo.).

