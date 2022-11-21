South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft will declare for NFL Draft at season's end

BROOKINGS — South Dakota State football tight end Tucker Kraft said Monday, Nov. 21 that he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft at the conclusion of the Jackrabbits' run in the FCS playoffs.

Kraft, a native of Timber Lake, is a junior who could have returned for the 2023 college football season if he chose, but he is one of the top draft-eligible tight end prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The road to Frisco runs through Brookings! It’s has been an immense privilege to play football for this institution. See you next week! #runrabbits pic.twitter.com/dygjUa88Qm — Tucker Kraft (@TuckerKraft) November 21, 2022

Despite missing six games this season after being injured in the season opener at Iowa, Kraft has made 19 catches for 232 yards and two touchdowns. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound target has made 91 receptions for 1,095 yards in his career and has eight touchdowns.

SDSU (10-1) earned the No. 1 seed in the FCS playoffs and open postseason play on Dec. 3 in Brookings against either Saint Francis (Pa.) or Delaware in the second round.