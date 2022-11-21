99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft will declare for NFL Draft at season's end

Kraft, a native of Timber Lake, is one of the top draft-eligible tight end prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft.

111222.S.DR.SDSUISU-8
South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft runs with the ball after making a catch as Illinois State's Dillon Gearhart looks to make a tackle during a Missouri Valley Football Conference game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.
Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
November 21, 2022 at 9:16 AM

BROOKINGS — South Dakota State football tight end Tucker Kraft said Monday, Nov. 21 that he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft at the conclusion of the Jackrabbits' run in the FCS playoffs.

Kraft, a native of Timber Lake, is a junior who could have returned for the 2023 college football season if he chose, but he is one of the top draft-eligible tight end prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Despite missing six games this season after being injured in the season opener at Iowa, Kraft has made 19 catches for 232 yards and two touchdowns. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound target has made 91 receptions for 1,095 yards in his career and has eight touchdowns.

SDSU (10-1) earned the No. 1 seed in the FCS playoffs and open postseason play on Dec. 3 in Brookings against either Saint Francis (Pa.) or Delaware in the second round.

121921.S.DR.SDSUFOOTBALL7.JPG
College
Tight ends Tucker Kraft, Zach Heins give South Dakota State football rare FCS dual threats
Both receivers boast skill and versatility, along with potential pro prospects for a vaunted Jackrabbit offense in 2022

By Mitchell Republic
