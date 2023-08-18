South Dakota defense to lean on veteran linebackers Brock Mogensen, Stephen Hillis

VERMILLION, S.D. — As is the case any year in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, South Dakota's defense will be required navigate an unrelenting slate of opponents who play smashmouth football this season.

To meet the challenge, the Coyotes’ defense will lean on its linebacking core, which, fronted by seniors Stephen Hillis and Brock Mogensen, is among the most experienced in the FCS.

Both were named to Phil Steele’s FCS Preseason All-American Team and the preseason all-MVFC team, Mogensen and Hillis have already had lengthy tenures in Vermillion. Mogensen has been on the team since 2018, and Hillis since 2019.

But before their eligibility expires, the duo will be tasked to improve a defense that struggled with consistency last season.

“We take pride in our linebacker group, we like to hold ourselves to a high standard, and each day we want to reset that standard,” Mogensen said. “And we think that each guy in our linebacker room, from freshmen all the way up to our seniors can come out there and play and compete with any team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Like every team in the Missouri Valley, our goal is to win a conference championship,” Hillis said. “So we're just competing every day. Working hard, getting better, banging heads against each other.”

Mogensen, a Farmington, Minnesota native, has arguably more experience playing in defensive coordinator Travis Johansen’s scheme than anyone, having started at inside linebacker since his true freshman season in 2019. In 2022, he finished second in tackles at the team and conference level, only behind Hillis. If he has a strong final year of eligibility, the attention he’s received from NFL scouts will only grow.

Hillis, a senior from Hartington, Nebraska who began his career at the Air Force Academy, transferred to USD in 2019, and has played in every Coyotes game since, primarily on special teams. Last season, he emerged into a budding star after replacing the injured Jakari Starling as a starting linebacker. Starting in 10 games, Hillis led the Yotes with four sacks, eight tackles for loss, and finished fourth nationally with 115 tackles.

The presence of both players at the USD fall camp doesn’t go unnoticed.

“Those guys are different,” said senior defensive lineman Brendan Webb. “Brock Mogensen and Stephen Hillis are the foundation of our defense for the simple fact that they do everything right. If they make a mistake on the play, they will get up, sprint to that ball. They are amazing. And they help me thrive to be better. They are truly people that are going to be wearing a Super Bowl ring sometime soon. They are some crazy dudes.”

The duo’s mentality will need to be instilled in everyone on the defensive side of the ball in order to get more reliable results this season.

Often the strength of a Nielson-led team, the defense battled to keep USD competitive while the offense struggled early last season, holding South Dakota State and Montana to below 30 points, and Illinois State to just 10 points. The defensive unit eventually withered, however, and surrendered 45 points to Youngstown State and 58 points in its season finale against Northern Iowa.

The offense's struggle to sustain drives likely aided the regression, as the defense was forced onto the field for 55% of the season's total possessions. Regardless, USD’s defense surrendered 220.4 passing yards and 187.2 rushing yards per game, a total that made it tough to win consistently.

ADVERTISEMENT

To better stop the rushing attack, and the yards after catch, begins with better tackling, and the Yotes' defense core can follow the lead of two best tacklers in the conference.

As far as the linebacker go, there's plenty of able bodies to help. Ohio transfer Cannon Blauser, who played every game for the FBS Bobcats, finishing with 33 tackles, and Northwestern (Iowa) transfer Parker Fryar, who was an NAIA All-American last season, are set to bolster the position.

Graduate senior Jonathan Joanis, who finished with 16 tackles last season, and Webb, who moved from defensive line to the rush backer position, also add depth to the group, while a number of sophomore’s will battle for playing time.

"We got guys like Mogensen and Hillis that are obviously amazing, great leaders," sophomore linebacker Joshua Crownover said. "And then we got guys that are coming out of the woodwork, that are putting in the grind."