Salem native Jacy Pulse garners Summit League women's track athlete of the year honors for USD

Pulse earned second-team All-America honors earlier this month in addition to winning the 400-meter hurdles at the Summit League championships, where she also ran in two title-winning relays.

Universiy of South Dakota track and field athlete Jacy Pulse prepares to compete in the USD Early Bird Meet on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Lillibridge Track Complex in Vermillion.
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 4:12 PM

VERMILLION — University of South Dakota track standout Jacy Pulse, of Salem, was named the Summit League women's outdoor track athlete of the year on Thursday, as voted on by the conference's head coaches.

Pulse, a junior, earned second-team All-America honors for the first time in her career after placing 10th in the 400-meter hurdles at her first NCAA Outdoor Championships earlier this month in a time of 56.14 seconds. In the NCAA West Prelims, Pulse ran a personal-best time of 56.11 in the quarterfinal heat, lowering her own USD record.

At the Summit League Outdoor Championships in May, Pulse clocked a meet-record time of 58.46 in the prelims of the 400 hurdles before defending her conference title in the event with a winning time of 58.70 seconds in the final. She was also a member of two conference championship relay squads. As part of the 4x400-meter relay, Pulse helped take down another meet record, winning USD's third-straight title in the event in 3 minutes, 40.25 seconds. With Pulse in the 4x100-meter relay, USD won in 45.06 seconds. Aided by Pulse's performances, the Coyotes finished second overall in the women's team standings.

Fellow Coyote Gen Hirata was named Summit League women's outdoor field athlete of the year for her exploits in the pole vault, where she finished third at the NCAA Outdoor Championships and was a first-team All-American. On the men's side, North Dakota State had both conference athlete of the year award recipients in Trevor Otterdahl (field) and Jacob Rodin (track).

Stevie Keller, NDSU's director of track and field and cross country, was named Summit League coach of the year for both the men and women for the second time since taking over both programs. Keller guided the Bison to a men's and women's sweep at the outdoor championships, as the NDSU men won their 13th-stright conference title and the women won their 14th in 15 years. This season marked the third-straight season Keller took home the award on the men's side and the sixth time in his career on the women's.

