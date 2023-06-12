Salem native Jacy Pulse earns second-team All-American status at NCAA meet for Coyotes

AUSTIN, Texas — University of South Dakota standout Jacy Pulse finished in 10th place in the 400-meter hurdles at the NCAA Division I track and field championships over the weekend, earning second-team All-America honors for her efforts.

Pulse, a junior who is a Salem native, made her NCAA Championship debut and clocked 56.14 seconds for 10th place in the 400-meter hurdles. The time is 0.03 seconds off her own school record and just narrowly missed advancing to Saturday's final in the event.

South Dakota's Jacy Pulse

Athletes earn first team All-America honors from the U.S Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association by finishing among the top-8 of their events — including as a member of a relay — at the 2023 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships this past weekend in Austin, Texas. Second team All-America honors went to those student-athletes who finished between ninth and 16th place.

Earlier in the season, Pulse earned three gold medals and a silver at the Summit League championships, where she scored 23 team points. She broke the championship meet record en route to winning the 400 hurdles, while also anchoring the winning 4x400 relay and running on the victorious 4x100 relay.

She qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary in the 400 hurdles and 4x100 relay, advancing through to the NCAA Championships in the 400 hurdles after clocking a school record time of 56.11 seconds in the quarterfinals.

Pulse owns a 3.95 grade-point average as a nursing major and was an academic all-Summit selection for the second time in 2023.