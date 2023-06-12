99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Salem native Jacy Pulse earns second-team All-American status at NCAA meet for Coyotes

University of South Dakota standout Jacy Pulse finished in 10th place in the 400-meter hurdles at the NCAA Division I track and field championships over the weekend

Track and Field: NCAA Championships
A detailed view of the hurdles during the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on June 8, 2023 at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas.
Kirby Lee/ USA Today Sports
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 3:07 PM

AUSTIN, Texas — University of South Dakota standout Jacy Pulse finished in 10th place in the 400-meter hurdles at the NCAA Division I track and field championships over the weekend, earning second-team All-America honors for her efforts.

Pulse, a junior who is a Salem native, made her NCAA Championship debut and clocked 56.14 seconds for 10th place in the 400-meter hurdles. The time is 0.03 seconds off her own school record and just narrowly missed advancing to Saturday's final in the event.

Pulse_Jacy.jpg
South Dakota's Jacy Pulse

Athletes earn first team All-America honors from the U.S Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association by finishing among the top-8 of their events — including as a member of a relay — at the 2023 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships this past weekend in Austin, Texas. Second team All-America honors went to those student-athletes who finished between ninth and 16th place.

Earlier in the season, Pulse earned three gold medals and a silver at the Summit League championships, where she scored 23 team points. She broke the championship meet record en route to winning the 400 hurdles, while also anchoring the winning 4x400 relay and running on the victorious 4x100 relay.

She qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary in the 400 hurdles and 4x100 relay, advancing through to the NCAA Championships in the 400 hurdles after clocking a school record time of 56.11 seconds in the quarterfinals.

Pulse owns a 3.95 grade-point average as a nursing major and was an academic all-Summit selection for the second time in 2023.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
