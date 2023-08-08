Russell Pick leaves post as DWU golf coach to lead program in Arizona

MITCHELL — Russell Pick has resigned from his position as the Dakota Wesleyan director of golf programs, the university announced on Monday.

Pick, a Kimball native, has accepted the head golf coach position at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, another NAIA institution located in Prescott, Arizona.

“I couldn't be more grateful for my time here (at Dakota Wesleyan) and the memories I've made,” Pick said in a news release. “... The experience and skills I've gained from my time here will help guide me in my future.”

First as a student-athlete and then as a coach, Pick spent nine years at DWU. During his coaching stint, he coached five all-conference golfers. He led the men’s golf team to its single-day scoring record, and in 2022-23, the women’s golf team finished in the top five at every event it played and finished as Great Plains Athletic Conference runner-up for the second-straight season.

A 2018 graduate of DWU, Pick earned all-GPAC honors in 2018 and owns the sixth-best career scoring average in program history.

“We want to thank coach Pick for his many years of service and impact to the university both as an employee and student,” said DWU athletic director Jon Hart. “Our golf programs have experienced strong growth and success, thanks to his leadership. We wish him the best in his next chapter.”

Per the release, the search for the next DWU golf director will begin immediately.

