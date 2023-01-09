‘Run-it-back Jacks': South Dakota State hopes FCS title is first of many

FRISCO, Texas — Sunday left zero doubt.

In 2023, there’s a new king of the Football Championship Subdivision.

But perhaps more worrisome for everyone else in the subdivision, South Dakota State’s coronation might be the start of a multi-year reign.

Less than an hour after the final whistle sounded on the Jackrabbits’ 45-21 demolition of rival North Dakota State for the program’s first-ever championship, the race for next season’s FCS title had already begun.

In the postgame press conference, coach John Stiegelmeier, flanked by his four grandchildren, and quarterback Mark Gronowski, with a championship T-shirt stretched over his pads and most outstanding player trophy in hand, were in agreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

While finally winning a national football championship checked off a long sought-after goal, it wasn’t looked at as the end to a quest but rather the beginning of a new journey.

“It's got to be the beginning, right? I've always said this, and now I can say it and it's real: We're going to watch the film and realize we can play a lot better,” Stiegelmeier said. “So it's the beginning of the national championship, but it's also a step in becoming the best football program we can be.”

The South Dakota State football team celebrates its FCS championship game win on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

And taking a look ahead to the fall, the Jackrabbits are well-equipped to fend off the challengers to the throne.

All-American offensive linemen Mason McCormick and Garret Greenfield, leaders of the vaunted “605 Hogs,” already announced their intentions to return to Brookings for a super-senior season back in November, and the remaining three starters up front are all juniors or younger and expected to return.

Tight ends Tucker Kraft and Zach Heins are both moving on, but other key playmakers such as Gronowski and running backs Isaiah Davis and Amar Johnson all have eligibility remaining.

Receivers Jaxon and Jadon Janke were thought to be moving on until hinting at a possible return following their supposed final home game and then recently withdrawing from a collegiate senior all-star game. The twins confirmed their intentions to return next season live on Dakota News Now’s post-championship coverage.

Their motivations for doing so perfectly aligned with the thoughts Stiegelmeier and Gronowski were offering in the interview room just over 100 yards away.

“We just won the biggest game of our lives” Jadon Janke said. “Might as well go for another one. We’re coming back, Jackrabbit Nation. Run it back.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Truly running it back in the same form as this season would be a tremendous feat. Though SDSU went 14-0 against FCS competition en route to the championship, bringing back all that talent doesn’t guarantee a return trip to Frisco 12 months from now, and the target on SDSU’s back will be bigger than ever before.

SDSU, which is hosting its National Championship Celebration party at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, should be expected to make a strong push for a repeat. Just how the Jackrabbits leaned into championship expectations prior to this season, they’re now positioning to build on one championship run, perhaps even forming a dynasty like the program they just unseated as champs.

“(More championships) is what I hope for with all the guys coming back,” Gronowski said. “They played an awesome game today, and I can't wait to see what we do next year.”