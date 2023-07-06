Regional sports roundup: USD alums Nilsen, Grove to compete at U.S. Championships

EUGENE, Ore. — South Dakota alumni Chris Nilsen and Emily Grove are set to compete in the men’s and women’s pole vault at the U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships this weekend at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Nilsen, a 2020 Coyote graduate, enters as the two-time defending pole vault champion at the U.S. Outdoor Championships. He enters this year’s meet with the second-best mark during the outdoor season, having cleared a season-best of 19-5 (5.92 meters) in Poland on June 6. He owns a personal best of 19-10 1/4 (6.05 meters), which is also the American Indoor record. Nilsen took home the silver at the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics and again at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene.

A native of Kansas City, Missouri, Nilsen was a three-time NCAA Champion for the Coyotes. He was a seven-time All-American, taking at least bronze at each NCAA Championship meet held during his collegiate career. He owns South Dakota’s indoor and outdoor pole vault records.

Grove, who graduated in 2017, was the silver medalist in the pole vault at the 2023 U.S. Indoor Championships and placed fifth at the outdoor meet last summer. She owns a personal best of 15-7 (4.75 meters) set last summer in California. Grove enters with the fifth-best mark this season, clearing 15-1 ½ (4.61 meters) in France on June 9.

Hailing from Pontiac, Illinois, Grove was a six-time All-American for the Coyotes and was the 2014 NCAA Indoor Runner-Up in the pole vault. She graduated with USD’s indoor and outdoor pole vault records.

In addition to Nilsen and Grove, Maggie Ewen will be competing in the women’s shot put and hammer throw. Ewen, an Arizona State alumna and St. Francis, Minnesota native, trains with USD throws coach Kyle Long in Vermillion.

Dakota State University's Elsie Aslesen, of Howard, goes up for a shot in a game in 2022. Photo courtesy of Alexander Archer, via Dakota State University athletics

Dakota State honors Aslesen as top women’s athlete

MADISON, S.D. — Dakota State University has awarded its Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year award to Elsie Aslesen of Trojans women’s basketball.

Aslesen, who played high school basketball for Elk Point-Jefferson and calls Howard her native community, fueled the Trojan women’s basketball team to a school record breaking season, which included 29 victories and a trip to their first ever NAIA Women’s Basketball national semifinals.

She has been with the Trojan women’s basketball team for the past three seasons, helping the squads to their third consecutive North Star Athletic Association regular-season title with a 40-2 conference record combined during those years.

Aslesen was a three-time North Star Athletic Association selection, most recently as a First Team selection. She was voted as the league’s Defensive Player of the year and All-Defense Team. She was selected to the NAIA All-America Third Team, the fourth straight season that DSU has had a player listed on the NAIA Women’s Basketball All-America teams.

Aslesen led the team with 13.5 points (433 total points), and 2.8 blocks (88 total blocks) per game. She also averaged 7.1 rebounds per game (227 total rebounds) during the 2022-23 season.

She finished her career by holding records for the third most single season blocks and third all-time blocks with 211 blocks for the Trojans. She finished second in the NAIA in total blocks.

Aslesen received the NAIA and NSAA Scholar-Athlete awards for her academic achievements in the classroom. She received her second Student Research Initiative grant to continue her biology research after finding neonicotinoid presence in bird eggshells last year. She is continuing her education in the master’s program in Iowa.

USD hires Steve Ferentz to football staff

VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson announced that Steve Ferentz has joined his staff as an assistant coach working primarily with the outside linebackers group. Ferentz is the son of University of Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz.

“We are excited to add Steve to our football staff,” said Nielson in a USD news release. “His background as a NCAA Division I football player and coach along with his experience coaching in the NFL will be an asset to our program.”

Ferentz competed for the Iowa Hawkeyes as a tight end and offensive lineman from 2012-16. He was a junior on Iowa’s Rose Bowl team and competed in eight games as a senior in 2016 when the Hawkeyes competed in the Outback Bowl.

Ferentz moved to the coaching side at Iowa in 2017 before spending two seasons as a graduate assistant coach at Central Michigan where he worked primarily with the linebackers. In 2020, he became an assistant linebackers coach for the Miami Dolphins where he has spent the last three seasons.

“I am excited to get to Vermillion and join Coach Nielson and his staff,” said Ferentz. “I look forward to getting to work with the players and build great relationships with them that will last beyond their time at South Dakota.”

South Dakota State's Aaron Johnston shows frustration at foul call in a game against the St. Thomas Tommies on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Summit League Basketball Championship at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Dave Eggen / Inertia

SDSU’s Johnston helping coach U.S. team at FIBA AmeriCup

LEON, Mexico — South Dakota State women's basketball coach Aaron Johnston and the USA Basketball AmeriCup team are playing in the 2023 FIBA AmeriCup this week in Leon, Mexico. Johnston is serving as an assistant coach for the U.S.

Kamie Ethridge (Washington State) is serving as the head coach for the AmeriCup and is assisted by Johnston and Katrina Merriweather (Cincinnati). All three coaches have previous USA Basketball coaching experience.

Johnston previously served as an assistant coach for the 2021 USA Women's U19 National Team. Johnston helped guide USA to a gold medal at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup. He was also a court coach for the 2019 USA U19 and Pan American Games team trials.

Since the event's inception in 1993, the United States has captured four AmeriCup gold medals, including titles in 2019 and 2021.

USA defeated Venezuela, 60-54, this past Saturday and Argentina, 65-56, Sunday before falling to Brazil, 67-54, Tuesday. The team bounced back with a 106-54 victory over Cuba Wednesday in the final game of pool play. The U.S. takes on Colombia in the quarterfinals at 1:10 p.m. Friday. The semifinal games will be played Saturday and the medal games are slated for Sunday.