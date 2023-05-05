99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Sports College

PHOTOS: The 2023 class of Mitchell Tech take the next big step in life

Two more graduation ceremonies to be taking place at 2pm and 5pm.

5-5-23MTCGraduation-17.jpg
Cynthia Wall walks off the stage with her diploma during the Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
May 05, 2023 at 1:55 PM

MITCHELL — Here are photos from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

5-5-23MTCGraduation-1.jpg
1/27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-5-23MTCGraduation-2.jpg
2/27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-5-23MTCGraduation-3.jpg
3/27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-5-23MTCGraduation-4.jpg
4/27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-5-23MTCGraduation-5.jpg
5/27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-5-23MTCGraduation-6.jpg
6/27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-5-23MTCGraduation-7.jpg
7/27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-5-23MTCGraduation-8.jpg
8/27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-5-23MTCGraduation-9.jpg
9/27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-5-23MTCGraduation-10.jpg
10/27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-5-23MTCGraduation-11.jpg
11/27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-5-23MTCGraduation-12.jpg
12/27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-5-23MTCGraduation-13.jpg
13/27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-5-23MTCGraduation-14.jpg
14/27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-5-23MTCGraduation-15.jpg
15/27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-5-23MTCGraduation-16.jpg
16/27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-5-23MTCGraduation-17.jpg
17/27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-5-23MTCGraduation-18.jpg
18/27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-5-23MTCGraduation-19.jpg
19/27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-5-23MTCGraduation-20.jpg
20/27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-5-23MTCGraduation-21.jpg
21/27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-5-23MTCGraduation-22.jpg
22/27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-5-23MTCGraduation-23.jpg
23/27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-5-23MTCGraduation-24.jpg
24/27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-5-23MTCGraduation-25.jpg
25/27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-5-23MTCGraduation-26.jpg
26/27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-5-23MTCGraduation-27.jpg
27/27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
What To Read Next
2454640+Lake Mitchell.jpg
Local
Mitchell candidate and issue forum to be held and livestreamed Tuesday
May 17, 2023 04:14 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Landgaard.jpg
Local
DWU announces hiring of new vice president for finance and administration
May 17, 2023 01:39 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
IMG_8390.jpg
Local
Longfellow earns FBI Safe Online Surfing Internet Challenge yet again
May 17, 2023 09:48 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-19.jpg
Prep
Is it time for South Dakota to sanction high school baseball?
May 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
IMG_5628-2.jpg
Business
AgritourismSD kicks off second session
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher