PHOTOS: The 2023 class of Mitchell Tech take the next big step in life

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

27 / 27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

26 / 27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

25 / 27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

24 / 27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

23 / 27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

22 / 27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

21 / 27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

20 / 27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

19 / 27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

18 / 27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

17 / 27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

16 / 27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

15 / 27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

14 / 27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

13 / 27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

12 / 27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

11 / 27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

10 / 27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

9 / 27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

8 / 27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

7 / 27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

6 / 27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

5 / 27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

4 / 27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

3 / 27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

2 / 27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

1 / 27: Scene from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

MITCHELL — Here are photos from the 55th annual Mitchell Technical College graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

PHOTOS: The 2023 class of Mitchell Tech take the next big step in life Two more graduation ceremonies to be taking place at 2pm and 5pm.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.