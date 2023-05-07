PHOTOS: Dakota Wesleyan's Class of 2023 complete a major chapter in their life.

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

37 / 37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

36 / 37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

35 / 37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

34 / 37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

33 / 37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

32 / 37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

31 / 37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Alice Schleich (right) stands next to DWU president Daniel Kittle (left) posing for a photo as she receives her diploma during the Dakota Wesleyan commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace (Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic)

30 / 37: Alice Schleich (right) stands next to DWU president Daniel Kittle (left) posing for a photo as she receives her diploma during the Dakota Wesleyan commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace (Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic)

Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

29 / 37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

28 / 37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

27 / 37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

26 / 37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

25 / 37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

24 / 37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

23 / 37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

22 / 37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

21 / 37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

20 / 37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

19 / 37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

18 / 37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

17 / 37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

16 / 37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

15 / 37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

14 / 37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

13 / 37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

12 / 37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

11 / 37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

10 / 37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

9 / 37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

8 / 37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

7 / 37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

6 / 37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

5 / 37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

4 / 37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

3 / 37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

2 / 37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

1 / 37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

MITCHELL — Here are photos from the a Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

PHOTOS: Dakota Wesleyan's Class of 2023 complete a major chapter in their life. Congratulations to the Dakota Wesleyan University Class of 2023.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.