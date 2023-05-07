PHOTOS: Dakota Wesleyan's Class of 2023 complete a major chapter in their life.
Congratulations to the Dakota Wesleyan University Class of 2023.
MITCHELL — Here are photos from the a Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
1/37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
2/37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
3/37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
4/37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5/37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
6/37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
7/37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
8/37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
9/37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
10/37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
11/37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
12/37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
13/37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
14/37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
15/37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
16/37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
17/37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
18/37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
19/37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
20/37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
21/37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
22/37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
23/37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
24/37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
25/37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
26/37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
27/37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
28/37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
29/37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
30/37: Alice Schleich (right) stands next to DWU president Daniel Kittle (left) posing for a photo as she receives her diploma during the Dakota Wesleyan commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace (Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic)
31/37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
32/37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
33/37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
34/37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
35/37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
36/37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
37/37: Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
ADVERTISEMENT