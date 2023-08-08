Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Northwestern picked to win GPAC football in preseason, with DWU tabbed 10th

DWU opens the new season at home on Saturday, Aug. 26 against non-conference rival Dakota State.

DWU_football_helmet.jpg
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 9:23 AM

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Defending national champions Northwestern College have been selected as the Great Plains Athletic Conference's preseason pick to win the league in football, with Dakota Wesleyan picked 10th out of 11 teams, the conference announced on Tuesday.

The Tigers were 2-9 in 2022 and 2-8 in GPAC play. DWU opens the new season at home on Saturday, Aug. 26 against non-conference rival Dakota State, before its conference home opener with Hastings at 1 p.m. on Sept. 2. It is the sixth consecutive season that the Tigers have been picked to finish in the bottom half of the GPAC in the coaches' preseason poll.

Northwestern was the 2022 NAIA national champions, finishing with a record of 13-1 after defeating Keiser (Fla.) University in the title game 35-25. Morningside picked up an opening round win in NAIA playoffs before falling to the Keiser in the second round.

Northwestern totaled 98 points and eight first-place votes. Morningside was picked second with 93 points and three first-place votes. Dordt was picked third with 78 points and Midland was fourth with 75. Hastings rounded out the top-five with 59 points. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

2023 GPAC preseason football coaches poll
Teams listed by preseason rank, point total and first-place votes in parentheses.
1. Northwestern 98 (8)
2. Morningside 93 (3)
3. Dordt 78
4. Midland 75
5. Hastings 59
6. Concordia 57
7. Jamestown 38
8. Doane 36
9. Mount Marty 30
10. Dakota Wesleyan 27
11. Briar Cliff 14

By Mitchell Republic
