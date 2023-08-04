Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Nebraska defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher prepared for greater role under new staff

Hutmacher is “taking over more of a leadership role" for the Huskers' defense

110522 HuskersGophers Hutmacher dive.JPG
Nebraska defensive tackle Nash Hutmacher dives in an attempt to tackle Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim during a Big Ten Conference college football game on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Jacob Nielson
By Jacob Nielson
Today at 1:21 PM

LINCOLN, Neb. — Under the tutelage of a new coaching staff, Oacoma native and Nebraska junior defensive tackle Nash Hutmacher is ready to be a staple of the Cornhuskers' defensive front this season.

Hutmacher lost body fat and increased his agility in the offseason, has enjoyed learning the new 3-3-5 system under head coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Tony White, and, according to the Lincoln Journal Star, will compete for a starting role.

“It’s been going really well. It’s just a lot of learning and getting to know what the new guys want,” Hutmacher told reporters at the start of Nebraska’s fall practices on Tuesday, Aug. 1. “Everyone’s picking up on it great, it’s been fun.

“Taking over more of a leadership role, that’s the biggest thing for me, and I’m embracing it. Getting better at it everyday, having fun with it.”

A 6-foot-4 inch, 330-pound former Chamberlain High football and wrestling standout, Hutmacher has steadily increased his production in a Cornhuskers uniform, appearing in one game in the 2020 COVID-impacted season, 11 games as a freshman, and playing every game last year with two starts and 15 tackles.

“A few years ago, I just had that realization that I could be a big contributor to this defense,” Hutmacher said. “I just want to get better everyday.”

Nicknamed “The Polar Bear” by Nebraska fans, the four-time South Dakota prep wrestling champion worked hard to “lose a little bit of body fat” during the offseason to become “more of a player I want to be,” and it paid off.

Taking on added responsibility in spring camp, due to fellow nose tackle Ty Robinson being out with injury, Hutmacher was able to show the new coaching his abilities.

"I knew (Hutmacher) could play the run. But I'm just trying to help him elevate his game to the next level," defensive line coach Terrance Knighton told reporters during spring practices. "Just showing his athleticism, getting to the edge, not just being a two-gap guy, and being a guy who can move and get vertical in the backfield. He's bought into it. His body is changing."

According to Hutmacher, the new staff has been a positive addition.

“I love coach Knighton,” Hutmacher said. “He knows when you can have fun, he knows when it’s time to work. When it’s time to work, there's no BS. He’s in there, he’s making us work and if we’re having a little break in between meetings you can go in there and talk to him about whatever you want, he’s a great guy.”

The Cornhuskers begin the season at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31 at Minnesota.

Jacob Nielson is a sports reporter for the Mitchell Republic. He joined the Mitchell Republic in July 2023 after graduating from Utah State University in 2023 with a degree in journalism and minor in history. He covers a variety of prep and collegiate sports throughout South Dakota.

At Utah State, Nielson was involved with the student newspaper, The Utah Statesman, where he spent time as the sports editor. He was also a contributing beat writer for KSL.com in Salt Lake City, covering Utah State athletics, and a contributing writer for The Herald Journal in Logan, Utah, where he covered preps.

Nielson grew up in Salt Lake City, where he played basketball, baseball and ran cross country and track and field. He resides in Mitchell.
