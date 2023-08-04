Nebraska defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher prepared for greater role under new staff

LINCOLN, Neb. — Under the tutelage of a new coaching staff, Oacoma native and Nebraska junior defensive tackle Nash Hutmacher is ready to be a staple of the Cornhuskers' defensive front this season.

Hutmacher lost body fat and increased his agility in the offseason, has enjoyed learning the new 3-3-5 system under head coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Tony White, and, according to the Lincoln Journal Star, will compete for a starting role.

“It’s been going really well. It’s just a lot of learning and getting to know what the new guys want,” Hutmacher told reporters at the start of Nebraska’s fall practices on Tuesday, Aug. 1. “Everyone’s picking up on it great, it’s been fun.

“Taking over more of a leadership role, that’s the biggest thing for me, and I’m embracing it. Getting better at it everyday, having fun with it.”

A 6-foot-4 inch, 330-pound former Chamberlain High football and wrestling standout, Hutmacher has steadily increased his production in a Cornhuskers uniform, appearing in one game in the 2020 COVID-impacted season, 11 games as a freshman, and playing every game last year with two starts and 15 tackles.

“A few years ago, I just had that realization that I could be a big contributor to this defense,” Hutmacher said. “I just want to get better everyday.”

Nicknamed “The Polar Bear” by Nebraska fans, the four-time South Dakota prep wrestling champion worked hard to “lose a little bit of body fat” during the offseason to become “more of a player I want to be,” and it paid off.

Taking on added responsibility in spring camp, due to fellow nose tackle Ty Robinson being out with injury, Hutmacher was able to show the new coaching his abilities.

"I knew (Hutmacher) could play the run. But I'm just trying to help him elevate his game to the next level," defensive line coach Terrance Knighton told reporters during spring practices. "Just showing his athleticism, getting to the edge, not just being a two-gap guy, and being a guy who can move and get vertical in the backfield. He's bought into it. His body is changing."

According to Hutmacher, the new staff has been a positive addition.

“I love coach Knighton,” Hutmacher said. “He knows when you can have fun, he knows when it’s time to work. When it’s time to work, there's no BS. He’s in there, he’s making us work and if we’re having a little break in between meetings you can go in there and talk to him about whatever you want, he’s a great guy.”

The Cornhuskers begin the season at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31 at Minnesota.