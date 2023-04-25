Mitchell Tech rodeo lands two top-five finishers at Iowa State Cyclone Stampede

AMES, Iowa — The Mitchell Tech rodeo team was back in action on April 21 and 22 at the Iowa State Cyclone Stampede Rodeo.

Garrett Varilek finished second in the saddle bronc riding, while Tucker Even took fifth in steer wrestling. As a team, the Maverick men finished eighth out of 10 teams.

Varilek now sits in first place in the Great Plains Region in the saddle bronc riding, while Even is sixth in the steer roping. Other Mavericks in the top 10 in their respective event are Chazz Gabe (third, bull riding), Forrest Wagoner (fifth, saddle bronc riding) and Myles Clements (fifth, tie-down roping). As a team, MTC is seventh in the region.

MTC has its next event in Spearfish on April 27 and 28.