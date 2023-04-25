99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Mitchell Tech rodeo lands two top-five finishers at Iowa State Cyclone Stampede

Garrett Varilek finished second in the saddle bronc riding, while Tucker Even took fifth in steer wrestling.

Mitchell Tech new logo 2020.jpg
By Mitchell Republic
April 25, 2023 at 2:49 PM

AMES, Iowa — The Mitchell Tech rodeo team was back in action on April 21 and 22 at the Iowa State Cyclone Stampede Rodeo.

Garrett Varilek finished second in the saddle bronc riding, while Tucker Even took fifth in steer wrestling. As a team, the Maverick men finished eighth out of 10 teams.

Varilek now sits in first place in the Great Plains Region in the saddle bronc riding, while Even is sixth in the steer roping. Other Mavericks in the top 10 in their respective event are Chazz Gabe (third, bull riding), Forrest Wagoner (fifth, saddle bronc riding) and Myles Clements (fifth, tie-down roping). As a team, MTC is seventh in the region.

MTC has its next event in Spearfish on April 27 and 28.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
