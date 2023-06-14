Mitchell native Carly Haring awarded NCAA postgraduate scholarship for USD

VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota track and field athlete Carly Haring has been awarded an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship for her dedication in the classroom and on the track.

Haring will receive a one-time $10,000 scholarship to be used for postgraduate study.

The NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship program was created in 1964 to promote and encourage postgraduate education by awarding the NCAA's most accomplished student-athletes. The NCAA awards 126 scholarships across all sports and divisions each year. Awardees must carry a minimum 3.2 grade-point average, be nominated by the faculty athletics representative and intent to pursue postgraduate studies.

"I feel extremely grateful to be a recipient of the NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship," Haring said in an announcement. "It's a great feeling to be recognized for the time and efforts I have devoted to academics and athletics during my undergraduate years. I owe a huge thank you to my family, professors, coaches and the athletics department for helping me chase my goals. I am also fortunate to be staying at USD to complete my graduate schooling through the Sanford School of Medicine. Go Yotes!"

Haring joins 33 other Coyotes who have received this scholarship, 22 of which were also members of the Coyote track and field program. This marks the second-straight year a Coyote track and field athlete has garnered an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship for the indoor season with Haring joining Jessie Sullivan.

ADVERTISEMENT

A native of Mitchell, Haring was the inaugural Summit League Scholar of the Championship for indoor track and field this winter. She is a five-time all-Summit League honoree in the women's high jump and won the Summit League outdoor high jump crown as a sophomore.

"The intent of the NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship is to recognize those rare student-athletes who excel in the field of play, but who also pursue, to the highest caliber, academic and intellectual activities," said South Dakota faculty athletics representative Jessica Messersmith. "Carly is an exceptionally talented student and athlete. She is engaged and is always enthusiastic about helping where needed. She has the drive to succeed, the will to persevere and the intelligence to reach her goals. We are fortunate to have Carly as a USD Coyote. We are proud of all that she has accomplished and all that she will accomplish in the future."

"Carly has been a great example of what a student-athlete is, understanding the value of an education and the importance of setting goals and working hard to reach them," said USD Director of Track and Field Lucky Huber. "I am so proud of everything Carly has accomplished. She has been a role model for all student-athletes, balancing her academic goals and athletic goals throughout her Coyote career."

Haring ranks third on South Dakota's all-time charts for the indoor and outdoor high jump, owning a personal best of 5-10.75 inches (1.80 meters). She also qualified for a pair of NCAA West Preliminary meets. She's a five-time USTFCCCA All-Academic honoree and has made five Summit League All-Academic teams. She has been named to the Summit League Commissioner's List of Academic Excellence and the Summit League honor roll throughout her career.

Haring graduated in May with her bachelor's degree in medical biology while carrying a perfect undergraduate GPA of 4.00. She's been accepted to USD's Sanford School of Medicine and will begin classes in the fall.