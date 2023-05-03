Megan Hinker, DWU score second-place finishes at GPAC women's golf championships

SPENCER, Iowa — Megan Hinker finished tied for second place to lead the way for the Dakota Wesleyan University women's golf team at the Great Plains Athletic Conference championships on Tuesday.

The Tigers were second as a team, finishing 11 shots behind Briar Cliff over the 54-hole event at the Spencer Country Club. DWU shot rounds of 359, 351 and 343 to score 1,053 over the tournament, while the Chargers won with a score of 1,042 (351-347-344). Mount Marty was third with 1,070, Northwestern was fourth at 1,073 and Jamestown was fifth at 1,075.

Hinker, a native of Lennox, finished her Tiger career with a three-day score of 247, shooting 83-81-83 in the three rounds, tying for second with Briar Cliff's Helene Bergmo. Morningside's Sofia Castelan won the event for the second consecutive year, shooting 244 over three days (83-82-79).

Erin Moncur finished tied for 11th place for DWU with a score of 265 (91-89-85), while Ashton Austreim finished tied for 14th place at 268 (87-94-87). Kaylee Johnson rounded out the team scoring for DWU with a 27th-place finish at 273 (98-87-88). Becky Koepke was the fifth golfer for DWU with a score of 282 over three rounds.