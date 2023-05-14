99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!




Jacy Pulse helps USD women to second-place finish at Summit League track and field championships

Pulse was part of the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relay team and took down the 400-meter hurdle crown.

stock general art USD mascot.jpg
University of South Dakota Coyotes
Forum Communications Co.
By Mitchell Republic
May 14, 2023 at 1:26 PM

FARGO, N.D. — Former McCook Central/Montrose standout Jacy Pulse helped the University of South Dakota women’s track team to second place in the Summit League championships Saturday.

Pulse was a part of the Coyote 4x100 relay team that took first place with a time of 45.06 seconds. She teamed up with Samoya Neil, Annalee Robinson and Erin Kinney for the event, helping USD win its second consecutive 4x100 women’s title.

She also defended her 400-meter hurdle title with a winning time of 58.70 seconds. The Salem native also ran in the 4x400-meter relay with Annalee Robinson, Madison Jochum and Kinney and set a meet record with a time of 3:40.25.

North Dakota State won both the men’s and women’s team titles, as the Bison men won their 13th in a row and the Bison women won their 14th in 15 years. South Dakota State was second in the men’s standings, with USD third, while the SDSU women took third, behind NDSU and USD.



