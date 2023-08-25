6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, August 25

Sports College

Jackrabbit men to host Dakota Wesleyan basketball in November

It will be DWU's first Division I exhibition opponent since October 2018

021823.DWUMBB.Blaze Lubbers-1.JPG
Dakota Wesleyan's Blaze Lubbers drives to the basket against a Concordia defender during an NAIA men's basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
Mitchell Republic file photo
Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Today at 3:09 PM

BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University men's basketball announced its non-conference schedule on Friday and it includes a regular-season game against Dakota Wesleyan University.

The game will be played at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at Frost Arena, and it will be a contest that counts fully for SDSU and will be an exhibition game for the Tigers.

It will be the 31st meeting all-time in SDSU history to count toward the record books, with the Jackrabbits winning 24 of those games. It will be the first meeting to count toward SDSU's season total since Dec. 18, 2003.

The game will be the first meeting of any kind since 2015, when SDSU won a Nov. 5, 2015 exhibition by a 94-67 score in Brookings.

It will be DWU's first Division I exhibition opponent since Oct. 30, 2018, when the Tigers played at the University of South Dakota, a 77-61 Coyote win. Both Tiger basketball teams will have NCAA Division I opponents this year, as the DWU women will travel to Nebraska on Sunday, Oct. 29 .

DWU's regular-season schedule is set to begin Sunday, Oct. 29 with Dakota State visiting the Corn Palace, and DWU hosting Saint Mary (Kan.) and Valley City State on Nov. 4 and 5 before the SDSU exhibition.

Traxler is the assistant editor and sports editor for the Mitchell Republic. He's worked for the newspaper since 2014 and has covered a wide variety of topics. He can be reached at mtraxler@mitchellrepublic.com.
