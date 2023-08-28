Interception, rivalry win represents big payoff for Adam DeJong, DWU veterans

MITCHELL —- Nine months ago, Adam DeJong was unsure if he’d be playing college football again.

Set to graduate from Dakota Wesleyan, he had completed four seasons for DWU football and was poised to move on after an All-American season at safety. A change of heart, though, convinced him to exercise his fifth year of eligibility he had available due to the 2020 COVID year.

And on Saturday night, the decision to return began paying off again.

Hosting in-state rival Dakota State, DeJong snatched a fourth quarter interception inside the red zone, giving DWU possession with a two-score lead and with 5:15 remaining, all but sealed the 23-13 season-opener win.

As Dejong sprinted down the sideline in celebration, hoisting the intercepted-ball high and gesturing to the Tiger faithful at a packed Joe Quintal Field, there was little doubt of the moment's significance.

“I'll be honest, a lot of us come November last year were all calling it quits,” DeJong said of the now fifth-year seniors. “And me personally, about the second week in December I was like, ‘I got one more ride to me.’

“This was the big one on our minds. This is the one we wanted to win,” he added after ending Dakota State's six-game win streak in the series.

DeJong, the starting safety from Watertown who finished with two tackles and the pick in the 23-13 win over the Trojans, was one of many defensive players who made their mark. In the second quarter, Grayson Hanson ripped the ball out of the hands of DSU running back Gavin Holland, and returned it 43 yards. Moments later, following a DWU interception, Ethan Engen blocked a punt, resulting in a safety to pad a 23-7 lead.

As the Tigers’ offense stalled in the second half, the defense held strong against resourceful Dakota State quarterback Adin Jungers, despite wearing down as the game wound to a close. DWU held the Trojans to a single touchdown, and came up with several second-half stops. Landon Ruesink finished with eight solo tackles, and Kale Stevenson finished with six.

"The defense made some huge plays for us down the stretch," quarterback Austin Lee said. "They made winning plays."

“You can't say enough about the guys in their performance,” head coach Ross Cimpl said.

DeJong made his own rally in the game. In the first half, he went down on a hard hit. Reeling on the sidelines, he was approached by Cimpl, and insisted he was OK.

“I talked to him, as he said he was good” Cimpl said. "He would have to be in pretty rough shape for him not to say that, but I said, 'We're not going to talk about it until halftime, and then it's still your call.'"

Dakota Wesleyan players wait in the tunnel prior to the start of a college football game against Dakota State on Saturday, Aug, 26, 2023, at Joe Quintal Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Sure enough, Dejong returned to the field in the second half wearing additional support on his shoulder, and stepped in front of Jungers’ fourth-quarter throw, hauled in the pick, threw off his helmet and scampered over to the crowd.

“I don't even know what I was doing,” DeJong said of his celebration. "I probably looked a little bit stupid going down there. We just have all these fans out here supporting us, the community supporting us. We got families all the way from Seattle to Texas here for this team and it's just an unbelievable feeling winning this game for them, too.”

“For him to be able to come back, and not just come back to play, but come back and do that, is amazing. I think there's more to it than just that play for me, and I obviously know him a lot better,” Cimpl said.

The play was important to open a season for several veteran starters, including Dejong, Kiel Nelson, Jamin Arend and Hunter Cordell, all of whom agreed to come back.

“We weren’t done yet,” said Cordell, a fifth-year starting defensive back also from Watertown. “And there was a lot more in the tank and all the other fifth-years are my best friends. When they came back, I was like, we're all running it back.”

“This is something I've looked for my entire life,” Cordell added, regarding beating DSU. “I mean, when I was a freshman, I played with a bunch of fifth-years, and they couldn't go out beating them. And guys that I played with for four years, they couldn't even beat them. And I wanted to get this one for them.”

“The feeling is just indescribable,” DeJong said.

