GALLERY: DWU 2023 Graduation

1 of 37: 5-7-23DWUGraduation-1.jpg Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

2 of 37: 5-7-23DWUGraduation-2.jpg Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

3 of 37: 5-7-23DWUGraduation-3.jpg Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

4 of 37: 5-7-23DWUGraduation-4.jpg Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

5 of 37: 5-7-23DWUGraduation-5.jpg Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

6 of 37: 5-7-23DWUGraduation-6.jpg Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

7 of 37: 5-7-23DWUGraduation-7.jpg Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

8 of 37: 5-7-23DWUGraduation-8.jpg Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

9 of 37: 5-7-23DWUGraduation-9.jpg Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

10 of 37: 5-7-23DWUGraduation-10.jpg Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

11 of 37: 5-7-23DWUGraduation-11.jpg Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

12 of 37: 5-7-23DWUGraduation-12.jpg Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

13 of 37: 5-7-23DWUGraduation-13.jpg Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

14 of 37: 5-7-23DWUGraduation-14.jpg Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

15 of 37: 5-7-23DWUGraduation-15.jpg Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

16 of 37: 5-7-23DWUGraduation-16.jpg Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

17 of 37: 5-7-23DWUGraduation-17.jpg Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

18 of 37: 5-7-23DWUGraduation-18.jpg Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

19 of 37: 5-7-23DWUGraduation-19.jpg Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

20 of 37: 5-7-23DWUGraduation-20.jpg Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

21 of 37: 5-7-23DWUGraduation-21.jpg Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

22 of 37: 5-7-23DWUGraduation-22.jpg Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

23 of 37: 5-7-23DWUGraduation-23.jpg Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

24 of 37: 5-7-23DWUGraduation-24.jpg Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

25 of 37: 5-7-23DWUGraduation-25.jpg Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

26 of 37: 5-7-23DWUGraduation-26.jpg Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

27 of 37: 5-7-23DWUGraduation-27.jpg Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

28 of 37: 5-7-23DWUGraduation-28.jpg Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

29 of 37: 5-7-23DWUGraduation-29.jpg Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

30 of 37: 5-7-23DWUGraduation-30.jpg Alice Schleich (right) stands next to DWU president Daniel Kittle (left) posing for a photo as she receives her diploma during the Dakota Wesleyan commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace (Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic) Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

31 of 37: 5-7-23DWUGraduation-32.jpg Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

32 of 37: 5-7-23DWUGraduation-33.jpg Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

33 of 37: 5-7-23DWUGraduation-34.jpg Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

34 of 37: 5-7-23DWUGraduation-35.jpg Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

35 of 37: 5-7-23DWUGraduation-36.jpg Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

36 of 37: 5-7-23DWUGraduation-37.jpg Scenes from the Dakota Wesleyan University commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic