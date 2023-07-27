Former Jackrabbit Myah Selland selected as NCAA Woman of the Year nominee

SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota State’s Myah Selland was tabbed as The Summit League's nominee for the 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year award, conference officials announced Thursday, July 27.

Recently named the Summit League Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Selland is among a record-breaking 619 nominees nationwide. The NCAA Woman of the Year program was established in 1991 and honors the academic achievements, athletic excellence, community service and leadership of graduating female college athletes from all three divisions.

The Woman of the Year selection committee, which is made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose the Top 30 honorees from among those nominated with 10 selections coming from each of the association's three divisions. The committee will select the 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year recipient from the Top 30 that will be announced in October.

A native of Letcher, Selland holds a bachelor's degree in exercise science and community and public health. The redshirt senior graduated with a 3.98 undergraduate GPA and is a three-time Academic All-American. She wrapped up her career on the hardwood at South Dakota State as the Jackrabbits’ leader in scoring (16.1 ppg), rebounding (6.4 rpg) and steals (1.5 spg) after leading her squad to a perfect 18-0 record in League play and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

During her time in the blue and yellow, she became the program’s second all-time leading scorer and ranks in the top five in career rebounds and career assists. She’s earned three trips to the NCAA Tournament and was part of four regular season titles at SDSU. Selland's 29 points in the Jacks' opening round win over USC was a single-game record for a Summit League player in an NCAA Tournament. During the 2022 postseason, Selland was named the WNIT MVP after helping guide SDSU to the program's first-ever WNIT Championship title.

Off the basketball court, Selland partnered with teammate Tori Nelson and founded Her Turn, which is a non-profit scholarship program designed to provide sport opportunities to young girls in the Brookings, S.D., community who may not otherwise have a chance. Her Turn was recently named the recipient of the annual Gatorade Community Grant, which award Her Turn a sum of $25,000.