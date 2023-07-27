Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Former Jackrabbit Myah Selland selected as NCAA Woman of the Year nominee

A selection committee, which is made up of representatives from NCAA schools, will choose the Top 30 honorees. A winner will be announced in October.

3-7-23SummitLeagueSDSUvsOmahaGirls-79.jpg
South Dakota State's Myah Selland is pictured with Summit League commissioner Josh Fenton after being named to the women's basketball championship all-tournament team on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 4:53 PM

SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota State’s Myah Selland was tabbed as The Summit League's nominee for the 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year award, conference officials announced Thursday, July 27.

Recently named the Summit League Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Selland is among a record-breaking 619 nominees nationwide. The NCAA Woman of the Year program was established in 1991 and honors the academic achievements, athletic excellence, community service and leadership of graduating female college athletes from all three divisions.

The Woman of the Year selection committee, which is made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose the Top 30 honorees from among those nominated with 10 selections coming from each of the association's three divisions. The committee will select the 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year recipient from the Top 30 that will be announced in October.

A native of Letcher, Selland holds a bachelor's degree in exercise science and community and public health. The redshirt senior graduated with a 3.98 undergraduate GPA and is a three-time Academic All-American. She wrapped up her career on the hardwood at South Dakota State as the Jackrabbits’ leader in scoring (16.1 ppg), rebounding (6.4 rpg) and steals (1.5 spg) after leading her squad to a perfect 18-0 record in League play and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

During her time in the blue and yellow, she became the program’s second all-time leading scorer and ranks in the top five in career rebounds and career assists. She’s earned three trips to the NCAA Tournament and was part of four regular season titles at SDSU. Selland's 29 points in the Jacks' opening round win over USC was a single-game record for a Summit League player in an NCAA Tournament. During the 2022 postseason, Selland was named the WNIT MVP after helping guide SDSU to the program's first-ever WNIT Championship title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Off the basketball court, Selland partnered with teammate Tori Nelson and founded Her Turn, which is a non-profit scholarship program designed to provide sport opportunities to young girls in the Brookings, S.D., community who may not otherwise have a chance. Her Turn was recently named the recipient of the annual Gatorade Community Grant, which award Her Turn a sum of $25,000.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
9-14-22VolleyballNorthwesternvsDWU-18.jpg
College
DWU volleyball's Ady Dwight, Lindsay Wilber selected as GPAC nominees for national awards
2d ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
High School Basketball: McDonald's All American Boy's Game
College
LeBron’s James’ son, Bronny James, in stable condition after cardiac arrest
2d ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media
DWUWesleylogo.jpg
College
Dakota Wesleyan rolls out updated throwback-minded 'Wesley' logo
3d ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NoemPress-1024x683.jpg
South Dakota
Gov. Kristi Noem claims of transparency called into question
4h ago
 · 
By  Bart Pfankuch / South Dakota News Watch
062923 Plank WS Thomas Stange.JPG
Sports
Plankinton stymies Chamberlain, advances to state amateur tournament
20h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
022222.S.DR.MVP-MCMBOYS8.jpg
Prep
New SDHSAA rules to govern fan ejections, fines for schools lacking coach training
1d ago
 · 
By  Dana Hess / S.D. Newspaper Association
Helpful_Tips_3700x2400.jpg
News
Learn how to log in to your news account, e-paper and more
Sep 18, 2020
 · 
By  Kris Hauge