DWU's Megan Hinker, Erin Moncur named to all-GPAC women’s golf teams

Hinker represented the Tigers on the first team, while Moncur made the second team.

By Mitchell Republic
May 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM

MITCHELL — Megan Hinker closed out her Dakota Wesleyan golf career with a nod to the Great Plains Athletic Conference first team.

Hinker finished tied for second at the GPAC championships in Spencer, Iowa, shooting a three-day score of 247.

She was the GPAC women’s golfer of the week for the week of March 20-26 after finishing tied for first at the Meadow Lake Intercollegiate in Oklahoma. She earned the same recognition on April 6 after a third-place showing during the opening meet at the Moundbuilder Spring Invite.

It is the fourth season in a row Hinker has earned all-GPAC recognition.

Erin Moncur was also recognized for DWU, earning a spot on the second team. Moncur, a Miller native, was tabbed to the all-conference team last season as well.

Ashton Austreim was an honorable mention for the Tigers. There were no nominees for DWU on the men’s side.

Morningside’s Softia Castelan was the GPAC women’s golfer of the year, Concordia’s Emery Custer was the women’s newcomer of the year and Briar Cliff’s Ben Irlbeck was the women’s coach of the year.

Dordt’s Freddy Bullock was the GPAC men’s golfer of the year, while Morningside’s Braden Bernaldo was the men’s newcomer of the year and Myron Parsley of Doane was the men’s coach of the year.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
