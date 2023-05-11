DWU's Megan Hinker, Erin Moncur named to all-GPAC women’s golf teams

MITCHELL — Megan Hinker closed out her Dakota Wesleyan golf career with a nod to the Great Plains Athletic Conference first team.

Hinker finished tied for second at the GPAC championships in Spencer, Iowa, shooting a three-day score of 247.

She was the GPAC women’s golfer of the week for the week of March 20-26 after finishing tied for first at the Meadow Lake Intercollegiate in Oklahoma. She earned the same recognition on April 6 after a third-place showing during the opening meet at the Moundbuilder Spring Invite.

It is the fourth season in a row Hinker has earned all-GPAC recognition.

Erin Moncur was also recognized for DWU, earning a spot on the second team. Moncur, a Miller native, was tabbed to the all-conference team last season as well.

Ashton Austreim was an honorable mention for the Tigers. There were no nominees for DWU on the men’s side.

Morningside’s Softia Castelan was the GPAC women’s golfer of the year, Concordia’s Emery Custer was the women’s newcomer of the year and Briar Cliff’s Ben Irlbeck was the women’s coach of the year.

Dordt’s Freddy Bullock was the GPAC men’s golfer of the year, while Morningside’s Braden Bernaldo was the men’s newcomer of the year and Myron Parsley of Doane was the men’s coach of the year.