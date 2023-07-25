DWU volleyball's Ady Dwight, Lindsay Wilber selected as GPAC nominees for national awards

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A pair of members of the Dakota Wesleyan University volleyball program have been honored by the Great Plains Athletic Conference as nominees for national awards from the NAIA.

Tigers rising senior Ady Dwight is the GPAC's women's finalist for the A.O. Duer Award, which goes to the nation's top student-athlete after their junior season in any sport. The award is focused on students with exemplary scholarship, character and citizenship traits. Former DWU men's basketball player Jeffrey Schuch won the men's national Duer Award in 2021.

DWU volleyball coach Lindsay Wilber was the conference's nominee for the NAIA Coach of Character Award. The award recognizes a head coach who is dedicated to deliberately teaching character through sport.

The national winners will be named during the NAIA National Awards Day on Sept. 15 and will be recognized during the NAIA National Awards Luncheon in April 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

In a 2021 photo, Dakota Wesleyan University middle blocker Ady Dwight poses for a photo at the Christen Family Athletic Center. Mitchell Republic file photo

Dwight is a three-time NAIA All-American (two-time first team selection), three-time GPAC first team honoree, and a two-time NAIA Academic All-American. Dwight is the only three-time All-American in DWU history. The Tigers have qualified for the last two NAIA national volleyball tournaments and in 2022, DWU made it to the quarterfinals in Sioux City, Iowa. Dwight was part of a Tigers program that ended a 31-year national tournament in 2021. Dwight, from Langford, is a nursing major with a 3.86 GPA.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ady is dedicated to the things and people important to her,” Wilber said. “As most can see, she has spent countless hours in the gym improving and making herself the best athlete possible. She also carries that into the classroom and works very hard to achieve high levels of success.”

Wilber, who will begin Year No. 10 as DWU's volleyball coach next month, has continued to build DWU into a national program to be reckoned with. DWU has had 10 winning seasons all-time and six of those have come under Wilber's tutelage, while she has amassed 152 coaching victories, the most in school history. DWU was ranked as high as No. 6 in the country during the 2022 season, also a Tiger record.

“Upon her arrival, Coach Wilber worked tirelessly to restore the culture to our women’s volleyball team by employing the core values of both DWU and the NAIA,” said Dakota Wesleyan Athletic Director Jon Hart in a statement. “As she built her foundation on those core values, the trajectory of the program started to take shape into what it is today. In addition to back-to-back 25-win seasons in the deepest women’s volleyball league in the NAIA, her program has been amongst the nation's top team GPA’s. (In 2022-23), they finished with a team GPA of 3.81. That number is more impressive when you consider the majors that are represented are nursing, biochemistry, athletic training, and education.”

Dakota Wesleyan volleyball coach Lindsay Wilber speaks with her team during a timeout in an NAIA volleyball tournament opening round match on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the Corn Palace. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

“As a coach of significance, I really strive to bring out the best in the athletes each day to be the best version of themselves they can be,” said Wilber. “I try and teach the value of teamwork and how every person on the team is as important as the next.”

“While Coach Wilber has not only positively impacted by life, but she has also made an impact on everyone she coaches,” said former DWU player Becky (Frick) Sawatzke. “Not only from a college athlete level, but also children in the community. She has invited the community of Mitchell, South Dakota, and surrounding areas to love not only the game of volleyball but to learn the importance of sportsmanship and respect.”