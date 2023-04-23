DWU softball's McKinnely Mull sets school’s single-season home run record

MITCHELL — McKinnely Mull etched her name into the Dakota Wesleyan softball history books Friday.

With a home run in the second game of a doubleheader against Hastings, Mull moved into first place on the DWU single-season home run list with her 12th long ball of the season.

Mull, a sophomore utility player from Vernal, Utah, also leads the Tigers this season in hits (53), average (.408), on-base percentage (.454), slugging percentage (.808), runs (39), doubles (12) and at-bats (130).

She had a two-home run game against Morningside on April 8 and had a streak of three games in a row with a homer, going deep against Minot State on Feb. 5, as well as Grand View and Buena Vista University on Feb. 10. She opened the season with five home runs over her first seven games and is currently on a nine-game hitting streak as the season winds down.

The previous record of 11 home runs in a season was set by Savannah Ahumada in 2016, the same year she also set the school record for single-season hits (73), doubles (21), RBIs (51) and runs scored (46).

DWU (7-32, 2-18 Great Plains Athletic Conference) has two games left in the regular season, hosting College of Saint Mary (Neb.) for a doubleheader on Saturday, April 29.