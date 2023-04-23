99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

DWU softball's McKinnely Mull sets school’s single-season home run record

With a home run in the second game of a doubleheader against Hastings, Mull moved into first place on the DWU single-season home run list with her 12th long ball of the season.

3293243+DWU.Logo_.jpg
By Mitchell Republic
April 23, 2023 at 4:09 PM

MITCHELL — McKinnely Mull etched her name into the Dakota Wesleyan softball history books Friday.

With a home run in the second game of a doubleheader against Hastings, Mull moved into first place on the DWU single-season home run list with her 12th long ball of the season.

Mull, a sophomore utility player from Vernal, Utah, also leads the Tigers this season in hits (53), average (.408), on-base percentage (.454), slugging percentage (.808), runs (39), doubles (12) and at-bats (130).

She had a two-home run game against Morningside on April 8 and had a streak of three games in a row with a homer, going deep against Minot State on Feb. 5, as well as Grand View and Buena Vista University on Feb. 10. She opened the season with five home runs over her first seven games and is currently on a nine-game hitting streak as the season winds down.

The previous record of 11 home runs in a season was set by Savannah Ahumada in 2016, the same year she also set the school record for single-season hits (73), doubles (21), RBIs (51) and runs scored (46).

ADVERTISEMENT

DWU (7-32, 2-18 Great Plains Athletic Conference) has two games left in the regular season, hosting College of Saint Mary (Neb.) for a doubleheader on Saturday, April 29.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Mitchell Golf Generic
Prep
Mitchell Middle School girls golf well represented near top of ESD meet leaderboard
May 17, 2023 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
041123 MHS softball Rylee Jennings2.JPG
Prep
Rylee Jennings no-hitter powers Mitchell softball past Sioux Falls Roosevelt
May 17, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
051623-eric-peterson.JPG
Sports
USD Coyotes basketball coach Eric Peterson revamping roster ahead of second year on the job
May 17, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-19.jpg
Prep
Is it time for South Dakota to sanction high school baseball?
May 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
IMG_5628-2.jpg
Business
AgritourismSD kicks off second session
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher