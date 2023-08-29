6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

DWU men's soccer freshman Korbinian Rieder named GPAC offensive player of the week

Rieder scored five goals in a win over Trinity Bible

DWU_FLAG.JPG
Dakota Wesleyan University Tigers (Republic file photo)
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 4:24 PM

MITCHELL — Dakota Wesleyan men’s soccer forward Korbinian Rieder has been named the GPAC men’s soccer offensive player of the week.

Rieder, a freshman, from Grasbrunn, Germany, scored five goals on five shots during the Tigers’ 18-0 romp of Trinity Bible on Aug. 26.

DWU, which lost to Western Iowa Technical Community College 4-0 in an exhibition game on Aug. 21, opens the regular season 1-0.

The Tigers face Gillette Community College at noon on Saturday, Sept. 2, in Gillette, Wyoming.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Minnesota Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis hands the ball off to running back Mohamed Ibrahim against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Nov. 5, 2022, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.
College
Gophers football vs. Nebraska: Keys to game, how to watch, who has the edge
1h ago
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
South Dakota football players on Aug. 9, 2023
College
What to know about South Dakota at Missouri
3h ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson
080223-mason-mccormick.JPG
Sports
What to know about Western Oregon at South Dakota State
10h ago
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
050823-isaac-erbes.JPG
College
VIDEO: Previewing the FCS college football season for SDSU, USD
19h ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
8-28-23NewHighSchoolProgress-2.jpg
News
Mitchell Board of Education approves final high school rebid item
20h ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
Mitchell City Hall 5.jpg
Local
Changes to subsidy funding process will provide Mitchell City Council a public review of nonprofits' requests
19h ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
8-26-23CollegeFootballDakotaStatevsDWU-34.jpg
Members Only
College
Interception, rivalry win represents big payoff for Adam DeJong, DWU veterans
1d ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson