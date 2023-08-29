DWU men's soccer freshman Korbinian Rieder named GPAC offensive player of the week

MITCHELL — Dakota Wesleyan men’s soccer forward Korbinian Rieder has been named the GPAC men’s soccer offensive player of the week.

Rieder, a freshman, from Grasbrunn, Germany, scored five goals on five shots during the Tigers’ 18-0 romp of Trinity Bible on Aug. 26.

DWU, which lost to Western Iowa Technical Community College 4-0 in an exhibition game on Aug. 21, opens the regular season 1-0.

The Tigers face Gillette Community College at noon on Saturday, Sept. 2, in Gillette, Wyoming.