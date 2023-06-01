99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports College

DWU men's basketball adds two new assistant coaches

DWU General
The Dakota Wesleyan logo during an NAIA volleyball match between Dakota Wesleyan and Dakota State on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Christen Family Athletic Center.
Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 4:17 PM

MITCHELL — A pair of new coaches will be assisting the Dakota Wesleyan University men’s basketball program for the 2023-24 season.

Sam Nicholson has been selected as the Tigers’ new assistant coach, while Jakob Hanna has been added as a graduate assistant on head coach Matt Wilber’s staff. Nicholson replaces former Terrell Newton as the program’s primary assistant coach, while Hanna replaces Gary White III as the team’s graduate assistant coach.

Nicholson was a Dakota State University assistant men’s basketball coach in 2022-23. He previously spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Concordia-St. Paul (Minn.), first as a graduate assistant coach and later as a full-time assistant. A 2020 graduate of the University of South Dakota, Nicholson worked as a student assistant coach with the USD men's basketball program, where he was involved with helping set up meals, travel, and film sessions. A native of Blair, Nebraska, Nicholson also previously was an assistant high school basketball coach at Alcester-Hudson.

Hanna has worked for Ambush Basketball Academy, holding private workouts for players. He has worked as a volunteer coach and manager for the last two years at the University of Sioux Falls and was a past manager at North Dakota State. He also has experience working with the Brandon Valley and O’Gorman basketball programs.

By Mitchell Republic
