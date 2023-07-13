DWU football notebook: Defensive coordinator shakeup a 'huge loss' for optimistic, veteran Tigers

MITCHELL — An offseason coaching shakeup has the Dakota Wesleyan football sideline set to look a little different this fall.

Defensive coordinator Alex Foster is no longer with the Tigers. According to head coach Ross Cimpl, Foster accepted a job outside of coaching.

“It’s a huge loss for us,” Cimpl said. “The last few seasons, he’s been our defensive coordinator, and a couple of seasons before that worked with me on the defensive side of the ball. It’s a big hit to recruiting and a big hit to our continuity and consistency.”

Foster, a DWU alum, joined the program in 2018 as linebackers coach and special teams coordinator. As a defensive coordinator for the past two seasons, Foster coached five defensive all-conference players. Last season, under his play calling, the defense allowed 393.9 yards and 33.9 points per game.

Cimpl, who doubled as the offensive coordinator last season, will rejoin the defensive side of the ball and assume play-calling duties. Alex Kretzschmar, who worked with special teams and the defensive backs last year, is the new offensive coordinator, a position he held at Dakota State from 2018-20.

To round out the coaching staff, Cimpl hired Frank Rosegrant as a defensive assistant and linebackers coach. Rosegrant, who spent a decade coaching defense at MidAmerica Nazarene University (Kan.) before temporarily leaving coaching, was most recently the defensive coordinator at Rosepine High School in Louisiana.

“(Rosegrant’s) hit the ground running with recruiting and is just getting acclimated to what we're doing,” Cimpl said.

Upperclassmen well represented

One theme surrounding DWU’s recent stretch of sub-.500 seasons was its struggle to keep kids in the program all four years, and, consequently, a lack of upperclassman leadership on the team.

A year after graduating just eight players and being forced to start 18 true freshmen, though, the roster dynamic is reversing course. According to Cimpl, the team’s balance has improved this year, with 34 incoming freshmen and 25 to 30 players in each other class. A handful of last year’s seniors are aiding the trend, as they've opted to exercise their extra year of eligibility granted due to COVID-19 and return to the program.

“We have work to do in terms of the wins and losses, but to me, (the returning players) are the talking point with our guys right now,” Cimpl said. “There's a reason that guys stuck around. There's a reason that guys are coming back. And that's what excites us as coaches going into the season, to have that depth, to have that experience.”

Three 2022 GPAC all-conference players, running back Jamin Arend, wide receiver Kiel Nelson and defensive back Adam DeJong, return and are expected to play big leadership roles on and off the field. Additionally, underclassmen forced into on-field roles last year enter their junior and sophomore seasons with a year of in-game experience.

“It’s a thought process of changing the narrative around Dakota Wesleyan football and getting back to where we want to be,” Cimpl said. “That's something that really motivates our guys. There's really no comparison in terms of what we have and the make up of our team because it is so dynamically different this year in a positive way.”

Summer training intensifies

DWU commences official practices on Aug. 2, with the season beginning on Saturday, Aug. 26 at home against rival Dakota State.

In the meantime, a large portion of the roster is already on campus, including most incoming freshmen, who are already moved into dorms and taking classes.

“Things are heating up for us just in terms of the amount of kids that we have around and the amount of kids that we're seeing from a recruiting perspective, whether that be on our campus at some of our team camps,” Cimpl said.

Though official team activity cannot start until July 31, players are working out with the strength coaches and will commence player-led workouts next week. For Cimpl, this pre-fall camp period is critical to get guys back into shape and familiarize the freshman class. Of the 104 players listed on the roster, 34 are incoming freshmen, including 15 from South Dakota.

“It's about getting an understanding of where you're at and the people you're around and what you're actually a part of,” Cimpl said. “Those are general and generic things, but that's the goal that we're trying to get accomplished.”