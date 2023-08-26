6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
DWU drops first two matches of 2023 season to nationally-ranked opponents

The No. 13 Tigers dropped were swept in back-to-back matches on Friday

By Mitchell Republic
August 25, 2023 at 11:38 PM

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Facing a pair of nationally ranked opponents, the Dakota Wesleyan University volleyball teams dropped a pair of matches for the first time at the Columbia College Hampton Inn Classic on Friday.

In the opening match, the No. 13 Tigers were swept by No. 16 Indiana Wesleyan by scores of 25-13, 25-15, 26-24. In the nightcap, DWU fell to host No. 14 Columbia in three sets, 25-22, 25-19, 25-19.

Against Indiana Wesleyan, Lizzie Tyler paced the Tigers with eight kills with 12 digs, with Ady Dwight also adding eight kills, Abby Brunsing had five kills, Tya Weideman had 12 digs and Kayleigh Hybertson added 11 assists.

As a team, DWU finished with a .044 attack percentage, opposed to a .283% by Indiana Wesleyan. DWU had 25 kills and 21 hitting errors.

Facing Columbia, Dwight and Brunsing each finished with 11 kills, Emily Dale had six kills and Lily Ranschau had four kills. Weideman led the team with 12 digs, Tyler had 10 digs and Hyberston finished with 35 assists.

Columbia hit .279 as a team and committed only 14 hitting errors, while DWU was held to .193 hitting for the match.

DWU wraps tournament play on Saturday at 9 a.m. against William Penn (Iowa) and faces No. 19 Central Methodist (Mo.) at 11 a.m.

By Mitchell Republic
Mitchell Republic
