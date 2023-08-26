6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Saturday, August 26

Sports College

DWU drops two matches Saturday in Missouri event finale

Dakota Wesleyan's weekend at the Columbia College Hampton Inn Classic ended without a victory, as the Tigers dropped two matches on Saturday.

DWU_FLAG.JPG
Dakota Wesleyan University Tigers (Republic file photo)
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 4:22 PM

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Dakota Wesleyan's weekend at the Columbia College Hampton Inn Classic ended without a victory, as the Tigers dropped two matches on Saturday.

In the opening match, DWU dropped a four-set showdown with William Penn by a score of 25-15, 25-20, 16-25 and 25-19, and in the weekend finale against No. 19 Central Methodist, DWU was swept 25-19, 25-17 and 25-15. The losses sent DWU to 0-4 for the weekend and 4-4 on the young season.

Against the Statesmen, Ady Dwight had 17 kills and three total blocks to pace the Tigers, with nine kills from Hailey Bleeker and seven kills from Abby Brunsing and Emily Dale. Tya Weideman had 24 digs and Jaelyn Benson had 35 set assists and 10 digs for the Tigers.

William Penn had a 12-3 advantage in total blocks at the net. DWU hit .486 in the third set and had only one hitting error but otherwise hit .117 in the other three sets DWU lost to WPU.

Against Central Methodist, Dwight and Brunsing each had nine kills. Kayleigh Hybertson led the Tigers with 17 set assists and Tya Weideman tallied 10 digs. The Tigers hit .149 as a team in the match but had eight return errors on CMU serves and the Eagles hit .333 with only 10 hitting errors for the match.

Coming back to South Dakota, Dakota Wesleyan is on the road at Dakota State for a 7 p.m. match on Tuesday, Aug. 29 in Madison.

By Mitchell Republic
